Bad Day? Let Your Outfit's Colour Change Your Mood

Bad day? Let your outfit do the emotional heavy lifting.

Dopamine dressing isn’t just about bright colours, it’s about wearing shades that actually match (and fix) your mood.

Think of this as your colour-coded cheat sheet to snap out of whatever you’re feeling.

From low-energy days to overthinking spirals, here’s how fashion can actually help you release dopamine and change your mood.

Feeling low, drained, no energy? Wear Sunshine Yellow

IMAGE: Yellow is linked to happiness and optimism.

It mimics sunlight, boosting serotonin and gently lifting your mood when you’re feeling blah.

Tejasswi Prakash brings that energy alive in an off-shoulder draped dress that feels like wearable sunshine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Irritated, snappy, need to cool down? Wear Electric Blue

IMAGE: Bright blue has a calming effect while still feeling fresh and powerful.

It helps tone down stress without dulling your vibe.

Zoya Afroz nails it in a satin silk strapless gown that’s cool, composed and striking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

Overthinking, feeling mentally cluttered? Wear Lush Green

IMAGE: Green is grounding and restorative, reminding your brain to slow down and reset. It’s like a visual deep breath.

Kriti Sanon stuns in a pleated cutout gown that feels fresh, balanced and so chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Feeling invisible, low in confidence? Wear Hot Pink

IMAGE: Hot pink is bold and attention-grabbing; it pushes you into the spotlight and instantly boosts confidence.

Pooja Hegde owns the vibe in a deep neck draped bodycon that screams main character energy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Feeling sad but want to romanticise it? Wear Purple

IMAGE: Purple blends calm and energy, making it perfect for soft, dreamy moods where you still want to feel elevated.

Raashii Khanna leans into it with a corset gown, matching necklace and monochrome makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Bored, stuck, need excitement? Wear Orange

IMAGE: Orange sparks enthusiasm and creativity. It’s vibrant, playful and instantly energising when life feels meh.

Kiara Advani keeps it fun in an off-shoulder dress styled with a black choker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Need confidence and power ASAP? Wear Red