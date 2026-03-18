Deepika, Priya Love This Hair Accessory!

If there’s one accessory quietly making a big comeback, it’s the headband.

From sporty cloth bands to jewel-studded statement pieces, fashionistas are proving that this simple hair accessory can completely transform a look.

Whether you want retro beach vibes, nerd-chic energy or full red-carpet glamour, the right headband can instantly pull your outfit together.

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara shows how a headband can tie an entire look together. She sports a yellow and white cloth that exactly matches her off-shoulder top and printed shorts. The headband brings the whole retro-inspired look alive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna uses a simple headband to add a playful athletic touch. She pairs a white sporty dress with cute sheer ballet flats featuring bow tie-ups. The plain white cloth headband makes the outfit feel sporty and fresh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

IMAGE: Jacqueline adds a dose of sweetness to her lacy outfit with a black heart-shaped headband that comes with a tiny bow and gold metal detail. Styled with a sleek high ponytail, the accessory adds romance to the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Zoya Afroz

IMAGE: Zoya gives her casual outfit a nerd-chic upgrade. Wearing a boxy cropped tee with red pants and oversized spectacles, she ties her hair in a high bun and adds a printed headband that elevates her lazy girl look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier

IMAGE: Priya proves that headbands work beautifully with Indian silhouettes too. She styles a bralette-style blouse and dhoti skirt set with heavy statement earrings and poker-straight hair, enhanced with a delicate gold chain-like headband that makes her look like an Arabian princess. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika leans into vintage charm with a printed outfit and chunky gold chain necklaces. Her hair is styled in a retro high bun with a puff, wrapped with a satin cloth headband tied under the bun, with the ends left flowing. Very European, cottagecore aesthetic! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandhya Shekhar/Instagram

Alia Bhatt