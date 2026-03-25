Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Is Actually A...

Ever since news of her tying the knot with rapper Badshah broke, the world has been wondering who Isha Rikhi is.

Isha is a Punjabi model and actress but beyond it all, she is actually a pure diva. From beach babe to soft glam, she has quietly been serving look after look on her Instagram.

Here’s proof that Badshah is truly a lucky man!

IMAGE: The deep red, glossy wave? Fully back in trend. Isha pairs her cherry coke hair with a lavender halter dress, making the contrast pop in the best way. All photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Denim on denim for brunch might sound risky, but Isha makes it look like a no-brainer in a strapless coord set with matching pants.

IMAGE: Posing wearing a bright yellow backless ruffle dress, standing in a khet during golden hour? Isha is living every filmi girl’s dream!

IMAGE: A lacy white corset, big hoop earrings and nothing extra. She proves sometimes the simplest looks hit the hardest.

IMAGE: In a tangerine monokini with side cutouts, Isha is exuding sun-kissed, confident and completely unbothered vibes.

IMAGE: Isha looks understated but still a total head-turner in a ruched bodice with a satin silk skirt in soft neutral tones, styled with metal earrings.

IMAGE: She reminds us of a magical forest fairy as she poses among the green trees under an open sky draped in a sheer, dazzling blue corset dress.