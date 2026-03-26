Saumya Tandon, The Baddie Wife Of Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait

Saumya Tandon, who plays Rehman Dakait’s wife in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is such a diva that we’re not surprised she makes even the biggest gangster turn into a pookie.

From soft, dreamy ethnic fits to sharp, power-packed silhouettes, her style is a perfect mix of old school charm and modern glam and we are taking notes.

IMAGE: Looking like the Indian version of Belle, Saumya stuns in a yellow lehenga with soft, princess-like hair and a bold red lip. That's Beauty And The Beast energy off screen. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saumya Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: In a halter red dress that hugs her just right, paired with retro waves and diamond earrings, she’s giving timeless Hollywood glam.

IMAGE: A powder blue kaftan paired with a kasaba-style headband makes her look straight out of a royal Kashmiri painting.

IMAGE: A baby pink Indo-western look featuring a shell-shaped blouse turns her into a soft, dreamy mermaid.

IMAGE: A peplum wrap-around blazer with a mini skirt, sheer stockings and a striking red lip makes Saumya look fierce and flirty.

IMAGE: Draping a blue tissue sari over a floral kurta with a loose braid, she channels vintage Bollywood effortlessly.

IMAGE: Saumya’s look is simple, easy and styled just right -- a tank top with denim shorts layered with a plaid shirt.