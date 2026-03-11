Everyday Heroine: 'My Amma, My Real-Life Superwoman'

'My Amma taught me how important it is to understand people, to care about our community and to spend time with underprivileged children so that even a small moment of happiness can be shared with them.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zohra Ehsan Ashraf

I want to share a small write-up dedicated to my mother.

I am a Class 7 student at the Shri Ram Millennium School, Noida, and I wrote this piece as a tribute to the person who has inspired me the most.

It would mean a lot to me if you consider publishing it. Indeed, she is my Everyday Heroine and I want to celebrate my Amma, my real-life superwoman.

My exams are finally over and I am sitting quietly thinking about how lucky I am to have her.

I was looking through her pictures, trying to decide which one to share and every photo reminded me of her strength, kindness and the life she has built with so much dedication.

My Amma is highly educated and has studied in London.

She has worked and participated actively in communities across different countries.

I was born in Dammam (Saudi Arabia) and, since then, she has balanced her career and motherhood with so much grace, always making sure that every dream and wish of mine is cared for.

More than anything else, she has taught me what empathy and compassion truly mean.

From her I learned how important it is to understand people, to care about our community and to spend time with underprivileged children so that even a small moment of happiness can be shared with them.

I can proudly say that my Amma is a true superwoman and my Everyday Heroine. She is not only an accomplished academician but also a warm, child friendly and deeply kind human being.

The values of empathy and compassion that guide my life today are lessons I learned by watching her.

Amma, I am so proud of you.