Everyday Heroine: 'Akeli Aurat Ko Duniya Kamzor Samajhti Hai'

This Women's Day, Suchita Atmaram Sawant, a single mother who works as a private caretaker, tells us how she raised her son, funded his education and continues to support herself financially even as she brings comfort to the lives of her elderly patients.

IMAGE: Suchita Sawant works as a private caretaker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suchita Sawant

*"I don't have a nursing degree. I have studied only up to class 9. But in the last 20 years, I must have taken care of at least 50-60 terminally ill patients, some of whom were bedridden; the doctors had given up hope," Suchita Atmaram Sawant, 43, tells Divya Nair/Rediff during her break time after she cooked for and fed a patient.

"I am grateful and blessed to have nursed most of them to good health," she continues.

Suchita did not choose to be a caretaker out of choice or free will. "Circumstances forced me to," she explains without a hint of hesitation or regret.

"I was only 17 when I got married. I moved to Chembur (east-central Mumbai) from Panvel (Navi Mumbai) to stay with my in-laws.

"My husband used to drive an autorickshaw. When he was killed in an accident, our son Saahil was less than a year old. I didn't know what to do."

Suchita used to do household chores and earn Rs 100-200 per day.

"I was living with my in-laws in a joint family. When my son was ready for school, everyone told me to enrol him in a nearby government-run Marathi medium school. I wasn't ready for that. I wanted to send him to a good school. So I decided to move in with my elder sister in Panvel for emotional and financial support."

Her mother stayed nearby and could help with her son, so Suchita took on more work. She offered to be a caretaker so she could earn extra income.

"One day, the aunty at whose house I was working, fell sick and asked if I would take care of her alongside cooking and cleaning. She offered to pay me Rs 800 per month so I took it up."

Soon, Suchita started getting calls from people nearby who wanted her to take care of their elderly parents or family members who were bedridden. "I didn't have any experience but I watched and learnt quickly how to change napkins, feed tablets through a feeding pipe without causing air bubbles... I found this profession to be more respectable than cooking and cleaning."

"Once I got a call from Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli (northeast Mumbai) to take care of a patient who was fully paralysed. When they bought her home, everyone had given up hope. I would sit next to her and talk to her every day even though she didn't respond. A few months later, she moved her finger and everyone was shocked. Later, she would call me by name and always look around for me.

Recently, she worked in a Tamil household where language was a barrier.

"Woh dekh-sun nahi sakti thi. Hum dono ko ek doosre ka bhaasha nahi samajhta tha (She could not see or hear. We could not understand each other's language)." So Suchita taught herself to communicate in a way that both found comfortable.

"Main bahut emotional hoon (I am an emotional person)," she says.

"When people ask me how I do it, I tell them that they are like family.

"I treat them exactly how I would treat my Aai-Baba (mother and father), my sister or brother. Kabhi kabhi, woh mujhe parivar samajhke gale lagke rote bhi hai (Sometimes they consider me family; they hold me and cry)," she said while sharing her experience of working as a caretaker.

As a gig worker, Suchita has also faced discrimination.

"Aise bhi log mile jo thode khadoos the. Bolte the neeche ka society wala common bathroom use karo, hamara bathroom use mat karo (I have met disrespectful people as well. They would ask me to use the common bathroom in the society premises instead of the bathroom in their house)," she shares while adding how she learned to take it in her stride.

As a single mom, Suchita had to often sacrifice and make tough choices to make ends meet; the biggest one was spending less time with her son.

So, when she would travel from Chembur to Andheri, Malad and Goregaon (different areas of Mumbai), she would make video calls to speak to her son back home.

"Jab chota tha tab poochta tha tu ghar kab aayegi. Main roz travel karti thi aur uske liye vaapas aati thi. Jab bada hua tab main teen-char mahine stay karne lagi (When he was young, he would ask, 'When are you coming home?' I would return home every day so that I could spend time with him. After he grew older, I started taking assignments where I would be away from home for three to four months)."

Today, her son Saahil is 25 years old and works at an IT firm in Navi Mumbai.

Though Suchita went through several personal hardships and challenges, she continues to work hard.

"Mujhe hamesha se khud ka ghar khareedna tha. Abhi mera ladka bada ho gaya hai par jab tak mujhse hoga tab tak main mehnat karungi (I dream of buying a house. Though my son has grown up, I will work for as long as I can)."

She recently signed up for a certified nurse skilling course and came out with flying colours.

"I topped the class, performing better than most skilled nurses," she says with pride.

Today, the agency she works for ensures she gets paid upto Rs 1,400 per day.

Suchita's advice to fellow women is to stop complaining, work hard and become financially independent. "Agar aapko lagta hai aap zero pe ho, to aapko bhi pata hai zero se neeche kuch nahi. Zero se aage uthna hai, mehnat karna hai.

"Mehnat karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti.

"Apna kaam imaandari se karo aur Uparwale pe bharosa rakho. Kitna bhi mushkil aaye ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna, kabhi himmat nahi haarna aur kabhi galat raah pe nahi chalna."

("If you think you are at rock bottom, you know you can't go any lower. You can only rise and that will happen when you work hard.

"Those who work hard won't fail.

"Work honestly and hand faith in God. You may face a lot of difficulties but lose courage and never take the wrong path.")

When you are a young widow, a single mother, Suchita says, people will find ways to take advantage of your situation. But it is important, she insists, not to get carried away.

"Akeli aurat ko duniya kamzor samajhti hai.

"Aise bahut log milenge jo jaldi kamaane ka rasta bhi batayenge. Par majboori me kisi galat aadmi ka saath mat dena.

"Bhale tum ek roti kam kha lo but apne mehnat aur izzat se kamao."

("The world thinks a single woman is weak.

"They are people who will give you the wrong advice; will tell you easy ways to make money. However desperate your situation is, don't take their advice.

"You may have to eat one roti less but make sure that whatever you eat is earned honestly and through hard work.")

Suchita has also helped several women find jobs through her recommendation because she believes that women need to support and encourage each other to rise above their personal challenges.

"Ek doosre ki madad karoge tabhi aage badhoge (We can only succeed if we help each other)."

Dear Reader, do you know an Everyday Heroine? Share their story with us. Write to us, with their picture, at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Everyday heroine). Do share their photograph. We look forward to hearing from you.