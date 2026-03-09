Everyday Heroine: My Mother

'The past week has felt a little different for many of us because of conflicts happening in the world. There is a sense of disturbance everywhere.

'But even during such times, I feel hopeful that everything will become better soon.

'One of the main reasons I feel this hope is my mother,' says Rediff reader Eshal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eshal

My name is Eshal. I am an Indian and I am 14 years old.

I live in Abu Dhabi.

I wanted to share a small note about my mother and request you to please publish it as a surprise for her.

But even during such times, I feel hopeful that everything will become better soon because I live in the most beautiful city in the world.

One of the main reasons I feel this hope is my mother. She is one of the most positive people I know.

My parents often tell me that we moved here when I was just two years old.

Since then, my mother has taken care of everything in our home with so much love and energy.

She is a homemaker but to me she is much more than that.

Everyone who meets her says she feels more like my elder sister because she is so active and lively.

She is also a very good artist and I have always admired her creativity.

Taking care of me and my younger sister is not an easy job, yet she manages it with patience and warmth every single day.

She truly proves that women have incredible strength and substance.

My mother manages everything so effortlessly.

She drives us where we need to go, shops for groceries, cooks delicious food and makes sure we study properly. She keeps our home full of laughter and positivity.

She is also very brave and fun. She even enjoys the scary rides at Warner Bros, which I find amazing.

She is a wonderful cook, and my father often says, 'Your mother is the real heroine of this house.' I think he is absolutely right.

To me, my mother is a true hero. I feel very lucky to have her, and I hope this message can surprise her and make her smile.