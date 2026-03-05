Everyday Heroine: She Balances Her Job And Her Passion

Chitra Vaibhav Tambe, 28, opens up about how she juggles a full-time career and her growing passion project while living in a joint family.

IMAGE: Chitra Tambe (right) with her husband, Vaibhav (left), daughter and in-laws. Photographs: Kind courtesy Chitra Tambe

"I was 23 when I got married. It was a love marriage," Chitra Tambe tells Divya Nair/Rediff.

Chitra and her husband worked hard to save money and purchase a one bedroom, hall and kitchen flat in Thane (adjoining Mumbai), where she currently stays with her in-laws and her five-year-old daughter.

"I have a postgraduate degree in hospital management and I work as a manager at an insurance firm in Vidyavihar (east Mumbai). I am happy with my job in insurance but, like most girls, I have always had a deep interest in makeup and beauty," she says.

"In fact, I was inspired by Bridal Makeup Artiste Amruta Muley who designed my wedding look."

When their daughter turned three, Chitra's husband encouraged her to take a beautician's course.

She did not want to quit her job so, in January last year, Chitra signed up for a 45-day beginner course.

A few days into the course, her husband had to go through a major surgery which was a huge setback for the family.

"My husband encouraged me not to give up and insisted that I complete my studies. So I would meet him at the hospital, go to work and study for the course in Thane.

"It was tiring and I would have easily given up," says Chitra, "but my husband and in-laws encouraged me by taking care of my daughter. When I graduated from the basic to the advanced course, I was the first runner up in the batch."

After the certification, Chitra started with simple orders for hair styling and makeup within their society complex. "Slowly, I became more confident," she says.

In October 2025, Chitra completed her master's training with Amruta Muley. "She polished me like a heera (diamond). I was so happy and proud of myself."

With newfound confidence, she started taking up bridal makeup orders that fetch her up to Rs 20,000 per day.

IMAGE: Chitra with Makeup Artiste Amruta Muley.

Chitra is well aware of the competition in the beauty market and wants to keep her expenses under check.

"I can't afford an assistant or a wedding photographer so my husband accompanies me to take pictures. He helps me with my social media.

"During festivals and wedding seasons, I get the most calls."

IMAGE: Chitra wants to set up her own bridal studio in Thane.

The 28-year-old says she balances a full-time job along with her newfound passion.

"I wake up at 6 am, send my daughter to school and leave for work. I take orders in the morning before office hours or in the evening after work. I adjust my office timings depending on the assignment.

"On a busy day, I end up working till 10 pm. While I am working, my husband and in-laws help manage the home and my daughter. To date, I have not cancelled on or said no to a single client."

When it comes to managing finances, Chitra believes in equality.

"We have mutually decided to divide our finances and expenses. My husband takes care of the EMIs and bills. I spend on groceries and daily supplies."

IMAGE: Chitra specialises in sari draping and bridal makeup.

She strongly believes that living with her in-laws has been her greatest advantage.

"A lot of people ask me how I manage time and get along with my in-laws. I believe that no one is perfect, so there will be good and bad days. Sabko saath me leke chalna hai -- uske aur mere parents ko (We have to keep the family together -- his parents and mine).

"I am blessed that my husband and in-laws understand my passion. They have always supported my career. They take care of my daughter; I trust her with them when I step out to work."

Chitra dreams of setting up her own bridal studio in Thane one day. "I am saving every penny so I can finally have my own studio. I firmly believe that if you are willing to work hard and find the right people to support you, no dream is impossible."