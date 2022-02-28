News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Will You Wear These STRANGE Clothes?

Will You Wear These STRANGE Clothes?

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 28, 2022 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at the remarkable styles from London Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Fashion model Brionka Halbert presents a turquoise bomber jacket with a high-neck by Poster Girl.
She teamed the look with a matching skirt with a really low waist.
All photographs: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

 

IMAGE: What do you think of Jack Irving's design?

 

IMAGE: Is this model dressed like an airplane outfit?

 

IMAGE: Models prepare backstage ahead of the Labrum catwalk show.

 

IMAGE: Can you spot the kitty in the picture?
This look was part of Yuhan Wang's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

 

IMAGE: The Paul & Joe collection featured garments in silk printed with drawings by Painter Zoe Hawk, whose work addressed the complex experiences of womanhood, feminine identity and belonging.

 

IMAGE: A sci-fi look from Jack Irving.

 

IMAGE: Models ready to walk the ramp at the Bora Aksu show.

 

IMAGE: A cocktail of prints and colours, this look by Roksanda is beyond ordinary.

 

IMAGE: A dreamy look from Bora Aksu's collection.

 Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style
Rihanna's Fashionable Maternity Style
Bold Styles From New York
Bold Styles From New York
Hurrah! Anjali Lama Makes NYFW Debut
Hurrah! Anjali Lama Makes NYFW Debut
NSE Mess: 'Chitra was wrong'
NSE Mess: 'Chitra was wrong'
PM says evacuating Indians from Ukraine top priority
PM says evacuating Indians from Ukraine top priority
West Indies cricket 'pioneer' Ramadhin dies aged 92
West Indies cricket 'pioneer' Ramadhin dies aged 92
'Each leg of my career has brought joy'
'Each leg of my career has brought joy'

More like this

Daring Cutout Styles From Milan

Daring Cutout Styles From Milan

India Shines At New York Fashion Week

India Shines At New York Fashion Week

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances