Will You Wear These STRANGE Clothes?

Please click on the images for a look at the remarkable styles from London Fashion Week.
IMAGE: Fashion model Brionka Halbert presents a turquoise bomber jacket with a high-neck by Poster Girl.
She teamed the look with a matching skirt with a really low waist.
All photographs: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
IMAGE: What do you think of Jack Irving's design?
IMAGE: Is this model dressed like an airplane outfit?
IMAGE: Models prepare backstage ahead of the Labrum catwalk show.
IMAGE: Can you spot the kitty in the picture?
This look was part of Yuhan Wang's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.
IMAGE: The Paul & Joe collection featured garments in silk printed with drawings by Painter Zoe Hawk, whose work addressed the complex experiences of womanhood, feminine identity and belonging.
IMAGE: A sci-fi look from Jack Irving.
IMAGE: Models ready to walk the ramp at the Bora Aksu show.
IMAGE: A cocktail of prints and colours, this look by Roksanda is beyond ordinary.
IMAGE: A dreamy look from Bora Aksu's collection.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com