Recipe: Shristi's Chocolate Banana Cake With Walnuts

A fantastic way to make use of overripe, blackening bananas is by mixing them into your cake batter before baking.

Bananas become sweeter and stronger flavoured as they ripen and will act as a natural sweetener, reducing the need to add much sugar to a cake recipe -- a great option for those who prefer less sugary dessert.

When mashed bananas meet rich, melted chocolate and a handful of crunchy walnuts, the result is a wonderfully gooey and irresistible cake ideal for afternoon tea.

Chocolate Banana Cake With Walnuts

Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 overripe bananas, peeled

1 egg or an egg substitute (please see the note below)

2 tbsp oil for greasing the pan

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ to ¾ cup sugar, depending on sweetness preferences

Pinch sea salt

4 tbsp butter, softened

1 cup maida or all-purpose flour

1 tbsp cocoa powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

2 tbsp hot water

¼ cup milk

50g (about ½ of a bar) dark or hazelnut chocolate, melted

¼ cup chopped walnuts, optional

Method

Preheat an oven to 185 °C

Grease the sides of 8-inch round baking with a little oil and line with parchment paper.

Keep aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, flour, softened butter, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder, vanilla extract.

Pour in the milk and whisk until the batter is smooth and lump-free.

Melt the chocolate in a small saucepan or frying over low heat and melt the chocolate until it reaches a silky consistency.

Stir in the sea salt.

Fold in the chopped walnuts, and keep the chocolate mixture aside to cool slightly.

Fold the mashed bananas into the batter.

And pour the batter into the greased baking pan.

Once the chocolate mixture has cooled, pour it into the batter in the baking pan.

With a spatula to swirl it gently, creating a marbled effect.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool completely.

Shristi's Note: Mix ½ tbsp flaxseed meal with 1½ tablespoons of water and add in place of one egg.

Lead Image: Kind courtesy lilivanili/Wikimedia Commons