8 Cholesterol-Lowering Foods You Should Eat

Eating foods rich in fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients are some of the healthiest ways to reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) while increasing HDL (good cholesterol), says Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, senior cardiovascular and thoracic consultant surgeon at Gleneagles Hospitals.

According to the Indian Heart Association (IHA) and Indian Stroke Association (ISA), cholesterol is a common problem among South Asians due to the genetic factor, a general lack of physical activity and suboptimal dietary habits.

Currently, a large number of people in India aged between 30 and 55 years have high cholesterol levels, which places them at a high risk of a heart disease.

When uncontrolled, high cholesterol levels can lead to a stroke or a heart attack in people of all age groups.

So how does one test for heart disease?

If you show any symptoms, your doctor may advise you to go for a lipid profile test that will measure the level of fat in your body -- total cholesterol, low density lipoprotein (LDL or bad cholesterol), high density lipoprotein (HDL or good cholesterol) and triglycerides.

The ideal range is below 200 mg/dL. If your cholesterol is in the range of 200 to 239 mg/dL, you have a borderline risk of heart disease. If it is 240 and above, the risk is higher.

If you have high cholesterol levels, your doctor will prescribe necessary medication and advise lifestyle modifications.

You can include these eight foods in your daily diet to reduce cholesterol:

1. Oats and whole grains

Oats and whole grains such as barley and brown rice contain soluble fibre.

This fibre helps absorb cholesterol in the digestive system and removes it before it tries to enter your bloodstream.

Try to eat at least one bowl of oats every day, preferably in the morning.

You can also switch to brown rice for lunch. Or alternate between the two options.

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines and tuna are known to have omega-3 fatty acids which help reduce triglyceride levels and control cholesterol levels.

You can have fatty fish once a week in your diet.

3. Nuts and seeds

A healthy combination of nuts and seeds can do wonders to your health.

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds have healthy fats and fibre and should be eaten regularly but in a controlled manner.

Eating them in large quantities can lead to weight gain, abnormal blood sugar and blood pressure.

You may eat up to four to five almonds or three to five walnuts every day. A spoonful of flax seeds can be added to your breakfast smoothie.

4. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is dense in monounsaturated fats which will help lower LDL cholesterol while maintaining HDL cholesterol levels.

Replacing butter and unhealthy fats with olive oil in cooking and salads will help to keep the heart healthy.

A word of caution: Don't go overboard when it comes to using olive oil. Try to limit yourself to two tablespoons of olive oil daily for cooking.

Remember, the food shouldn’t be oily at all. Consult an expert before you choose the correct cooking oil for you.

5. Beans and legumes

Lentils, chickpeas, black beans and kidney beans are all rich in soluble fibre and can lower cholesterol levels.

You can include any beans or legumes as a sabzi at least twice a week.

6. Avocados

Avocados have monounsaturated fats and fibre which help lower LDL cholesterol.

Include avocados in your diet every fortnight. You can have it as guacamole, as a dip or with your breakfast sandwich/toast.

7. Dark leafy greens

Dark leafy veggies have powerful antioxidants that prevent cholesterol from sticking to the walls of the arteries and raising the chances of atherosclerosis (caused by the build-up of fatty substances in the arteries).

Green vegetables are high in fibre and reduce cholesterol by preventing its absorption into your bloodstream.

You can opt for spinach sabzi or soup or have lettuce and kale in your salads.

8. Berries

Fresh colourful berries are a boon for your heart.

High on antioxidants and fibre, adding a handful of berries to your breakfast can immensely benefit your heart.

Whether or not you have a family history of cardiac arrests, remember to check your cholesterol levels every six months.

Early detection allows you to modify your lifestyle and make immediate medical interventions to protect your heart and overall health.

Depending on your medical history and diagnosis, periodic testing and medications may be recommended by your doctor.

Regular follow-ups and check-ups will help you prevent heart problems and lead a healthy, fulfilling life.

