10 Gut-Friendly Foods To Include In Your Diet

From yoghurt to kimchi, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, head of the dietetics department at Medicover Hospital, shares a list of foods that can help you improve your gut health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

Your gut plays a crucial role in maintaining your overall health. It significantly affects your digestion, immunity and even your mood.

Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria that help in breaking down food, absorbing essential nutrients efficiently and fighting off harmful pathogens.

However, unhealthy habits can take a severe toll on your gut and its vital functions.

For example, a poor diet, excessive stress, too much junk or processed foods, drinking alcohol or taking certain medications can deeply affect your gut. This can further lead to digestive issues and inflammation.

Fortunately, these issues can be prevented by adding more gut-friendly foods to your daily diet to maintain a healthy balance.

Here are 10 gut-friendly foods that you should eat.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is considered one of the best sources of probiotics.

Probiotics are live bacteria that help improve your overall gut health.

Yogurt contains strains that are known to aid digestion, reduce bloating and lower the risk of contracting any type of infection. You can add plain or unsweetened yogurt to your diet.

2. Kefir

It is a fermented milk drink that is enriched with plenty of probiotics, even more than yogurt.

Kefir contains a variety of bacterial and yeast strains that are beneficial for your gut and improve gut flora. This makes it an ideal gut-friendly food for those who frequently suffer from digestive issues.

It can help reduce the inflammation in your gut lining and regulate bowel movements.

3. Buttermilk

Who doesn't love drinking a chilled cup of buttermilk after their meal?

It not only cools your body, it is also rich in probiotics.

A glass of buttermilk can help improve your digestion and balance gut bacteria.

It contains lactic acid which regulates your acidity and aids in breaking down the food you eat.

Drinking buttermilk after your meals can help prevent bloating and reduce the chances of indigestion.

4. Idli and Dosa

Idli and Dosa from south India are made from fermented rice and urad dal batter.

When fermented, both ingredients are known to naturally enhance the probiotic content in your body.

They are ideal food choices for your gut as they are not only light on your stomach but also easy to digest.

The fermented process increases the availability of gut-friendly bacteria to strengthen your immune system and improve digestion.

5. Pickles

Pickles are an Indian staple that is paired with the main course as a side dish.

Traditionally, fermented pickles are made with salt, mustard seeds, some spices and oil.

These ingredients are loaded with natural probiotics that are good for your gut. Opt for homemade pickles instead of store-bought ones that contain vinegar and preservatives.

6. Garlic

A part of most Indian recipes, garlic is known for its aromatic taste.

Consuming garlic, which is a natural source of prebiotics, significantly feeds your gut bacteria while eliminating harmful microbes.

It contains compounds that support your digestion, reduce bloating and create a healthy gut environment.

7. Ginger

A common ingredient found in the pantry, ginger provides various digestive benefits when added to your daily diet. You should eat it if you want to reduce your nausea, bloating or acidity.

It also helps in stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. This allows the food to smoothly pass through the stomach.

8. Methi (fenugreek seeds)

Fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre and mucilage that soothes your digestive tract and helps in preventing constipation.

Adding fenugreek seeds to your diet can promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and reduce acidity.

Eating overnight-soaked methi seeds and adding them to dishes like dal or sabzi can be good for your gut health.

9. Chia seeds

They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help lower gut inflammation and support your overall digestive health.

Chia seeds are also rich in fibre that regulates bowel movements and prevents constipation.

When mixed with water, they form a gel-like substance that provides fuel for the gut bacteria.

You can add them to the smoothies, plain yogurt or oatmeal.

10. Kimchi

A fermented Korean side dish made from various vegetables like cabbage, radish or spring onion, kimchi is full of probiotics, fibre and antioxidants.

It feeds good bacteria and reduces inflammation while promoting the production of digestive enzymes.

It is also rich in vitamins A and C, which contribute to overall health and immunity.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.