Is Walking Good Enough Exercise?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar debunks the walking myth and suggests better ways to get fit.

We've all been there: you hit your daily step count and think, 'That's it, I'm done for the day!'

Walking seems like the easiest way to stay active, right?

But Rujuta Diwekar, the celebrity nutritionist, provides a reality check. While she says walking is a good way to get moving, it's definitely not the full package when it comes to exercise.

In a recent video, Rujuta drops the bomb, 'Is walking the best exercise? Sorry to break your heart but it's not.'

She's all for the benefits of walking -- like better digestion, improved mood and even helping you sleep better. But walking alone just doesn't cut it when it comes to real fitness, she says.

For walking to be more effective, we need to add a little more spice to our routine -- things like strength training and yoga.

A good fitness plan needs a balance of four key things: Strength, endurance, stability and flexibility, she says. Without these, walking isn't really going to do all that much for your body.

What makes an exercise 'real'?

How does exercise actually become effective? Rujuta says it’s simple -- exercise needs to challenge you. She shares a cool, easy-to-remember rule called the 4S:

Strength

Stamina

Stability

Stretching

If your workout doesn't have at least one of these, you're not really pushing your body.

Rujuta's rule is that your exercise should make you feel 'comfortably uncomfortable'. Basically, it should push you past your usual limits but not so much that you're exhausted or hurting yourself. It's all about finding that sweet spot -- a challenge that's tough but do-able.

So, what should we do instead of just walking?

Rujuta suggests activities like running, climbing stairs or doing the Surya Namaskar. These moves get your heart rate up and help build strength and stamina -- two things that walking can't really do on its own.

The takeaway? If you want to see real progress, you've got to do more than just walk.

You need to mix in some tougher exercises that make you sweat and challenge your body. That way, you'll start to see changes and make your workouts more fun and sustainable in the long run.

Let's talk about walkable streets

Before Rujuta wraps up, she gets real about something we've all noticed but rarely talk about: Walkability.

Most of us live in places where we drive everywhere, even when walking is an option.

Rujuta points out that we need more walkable streets -- safe, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks should be available to everyone.

She encourages her followers to stand up for better infrastructure, so we can all have more opportunities to walk (or jog or bike) around town.

To sum it up: Walking is a good start, but it's not the full workout package. If you want to see real results, challenge your body with strength, stamina, stability and flexibility. And while you're at it, fight for more walkable streets!