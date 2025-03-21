HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Is Walking Good Enough Exercise?

Is Walking Good Enough Exercise?

By Information compiled by SEEMA PANT
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 21, 2025 09:09 IST

x

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar debunks the walking myth and suggests better ways to get fit.

Benefits of walking include better digestion, improved mood and better sleep.

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nathan Cowley/Pexels

We've all been there: you hit your daily step count and think, 'That's it, I'm done for the day!'

Walking seems like the easiest way to stay active, right?

But Rujuta Diwekar, the celebrity nutritionist, provides a reality check. While she says walking is a good way to get moving, it's definitely not the full package when it comes to exercise.

In a recent video, Rujuta drops the bomb, 'Is walking the best exercise? Sorry to break your heart but it's not.'

She's all for the benefits of walking -- like better digestion, improved mood and even helping you sleep better. But walking alone just doesn't cut it when it comes to real fitness, she says.

For walking to be more effective, we need to add a little more spice to our routine -- things like strength training and yoga.

A good fitness plan needs a balance of four key things: Strength, endurance, stability and flexibility, she says. Without these, walking isn't really going to do all that much for your body.

What makes an exercise 'real'?

How does exercise actually become effective? Rujuta says it’s simple -- exercise needs to challenge you. She shares a cool, easy-to-remember rule called the 4S:

  • Strength
  • Stamina
  • Stability
  • Stretching

If your workout doesn't have at least one of these, you're not really pushing your body.

Rujuta's rule is that your exercise should make you feel 'comfortably uncomfortable'. Basically, it should push you past your usual limits but not so much that you're exhausted or hurting yourself. It's all about finding that sweet spot -- a challenge that's tough but do-able.

Surya Namaskar helps build strength and stamina

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elina Fairytale/Pexels

So, what should we do instead of just walking?

Rujuta suggests activities like running, climbing stairs or doing the Surya Namaskar. These moves get your heart rate up and help build strength and stamina -- two things that walking can't really do on its own.

The takeaway? If you want to see real progress, you've got to do more than just walk.

You need to mix in some tougher exercises that make you sweat and challenge your body. That way, you'll start to see changes and make your workouts more fun and sustainable in the long run.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

IMAGE: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram

Let's talk about walkable streets

Before Rujuta wraps up, she gets real about something we've all noticed but rarely talk about: Walkability.

Most of us live in places where we drive everywhere, even when walking is an option.

Rujuta points out that we need more walkable streets -- safe, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks should be available to everyone.

She encourages her followers to stand up for better infrastructure, so we can all have more opportunities to walk (or jog or bike) around town.

To sum it up: Walking is a good start, but it's not the full workout package. If you want to see real results, challenge your body with strength, stamina, stability and flexibility. And while you're at it, fight for more walkable streets!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Information compiled by SEEMA PANT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat
5 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat
5 Tips to Maximize Your Walking Benefits
5 Tips to Maximize Your Walking Benefits
How to Lose Weight: The Rujuta Diwekar Way
How to Lose Weight: The Rujuta Diwekar Way
How Much Walking Is Good For Health?
How Much Walking Is Good For Health?
10 reasons why Surya Namaskar is good for you
10 reasons why Surya Namaskar is good for you

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

Ramzan Mubarak: 11 Recipes To Countdown to Eid

webstory image 3

A Phone From Newly-Launched Oppo F29 Series For You?

VIDEOS

Sudha Murthy attends Iftar party 0:18

Sudha Murthy attends Iftar party

Pakistan Embassy organises Iftar party in New Delhi6:14

Pakistan Embassy organises Iftar party in New Delhi

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena (UBT)3:39

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD