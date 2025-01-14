Don't Miss! The Top 10 Fashion Trends Of 2025

Gone are the days when major fashion magazines dictated the fashion trends of the season. The Devil might wear Prada but she doesn't make the rules anymore.

Today, fashion is more personal and way more individualistic due to the rise of the social media influencer culture. It is the age of nostalgia fantasy core, TikTok aesthetics and literally wearing your attitude on your sleeve.

Think about '80s power dressing and you'll know what's making a comeback -- OTT glam.

Futurism has a new name with Y2K being upgraded to Y3K fashion. We are entering a new age of style that blends the past and the future.

Keeping this in mind, here are our predictions or the top 10 trends of 2025.

Mocha Brown

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif, who is also creating a name for herself as a cosmetics entrepreneur through her brand, Kay Beauty, has launched a new collection, Smokey Brown Eyes, which perfectly aligns with Pantone's colour of 2025, Mocha Mousse.

She showcases this collection in a brown bodycon dress, gold bangles and eye makeup inspired by delicious shades of caramel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Jewel Toned Velvet

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's gown is giving us cherry and wine feels. Velvet is back and it’s taking over the fashion scene.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Power Dressing and Statement Bows

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor has combined these trends in her power suit and white shirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Padded shoulders

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's fashion-forward burgundy oversized blazer says, 'I mean business but make it stylish'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Prep School

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra is giving boss lady vibes in her modern reiteration of the back-to-school look with geeky glasses and a delish green bag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Zebra Prints

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha is strutting her stuff in contemporary animal prints, complete with trendy suede boots and a baguette bag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Mod Boho

IMAGE: Shveta Salve is rocking a contemporary reinterpretion of the boho-chic vibe with handcrafted accessories that are simply to die for.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shveta Salve/Instagram

Bubble Skirt

IMAGE: Forget clean straight lines... bubbly silhouettes are the current rage. Dayena Erappa makes the most of it in a sculpted latex skirt that demands attention. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

Y3K Fashion

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt serves up avant-garde molten makeup that's pure Y3K magic. Photograph: Kind courtesy MISHO/Instagram

Glinda Pink

IMAGE: The Glinda pink colour trend is inspired by Ariana Grande's enchanting fairy character from fantasy film, Wicked. And Prakriti Kakar owns this powdery hue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prakriti Kakar/Instagram

