HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Don't Miss! The Top 10 Fashion Trends Of 2025

Don't Miss! The Top 10 Fashion Trends Of 2025

By SHRISTI SAHOO
3 Minutes Read
Share:

January 14, 2025 10:26 IST

Gone are the days when major fashion magazines dictated the fashion trends of the season. The Devil might wear Prada but she doesn't make the rules anymore. 

Today, fashion is more personal and way more individualistic due to the rise of the social media influencer culture. It is the age of nostalgia fantasy core, TikTok aesthetics and literally wearing your attitude on your sleeve.

Think about '80s power dressing and you'll know what's making a comeback -- OTT glam.

Futurism has a new name with Y2K being upgraded to Y3K fashion. We are entering a new age of style that blends the past and the future.

Keeping this in mind, here are our predictions or the top 10 trends of 2025.

Mocha Brown

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif, who is also creating a name for herself as a cosmetics entrepreneur through her brand, Kay Beauty, has launched a new collection, Smokey Brown Eyes, which perfectly aligns with Pantone's colour of 2025, Mocha Mousse.
She showcases this collection in a brown bodycon dress, gold bangles and eye makeup inspired by delicious shades of caramel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Jewel Toned Velvet

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's gown is giving us cherry and wine feels. Velvet is back and it’s taking over the fashion scene.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Power Dressing and Statement Bows

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor has combined these trends in her power suit and white shirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Padded shoulders

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's fashion-forward burgundy oversized blazer says, 'I mean business but make it stylish'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Prep School

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra is giving boss lady vibes in her modern reiteration of the back-to-school look with geeky glasses and a delish green bag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Zebra Prints

Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha is strutting her stuff in contemporary animal prints, complete with trendy suede boots and a baguette bag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

Mod Boho

Shveta Salve

IMAGE: Shveta Salve is rocking a contemporary reinterpretion of the boho-chic vibe with handcrafted accessories that are simply to die for.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shveta Salve/Instagram

 

Bubble Skirt

Dayena Erappa

IMAGE: Forget clean straight lines... bubbly silhouettes are the current rage. Dayena Erappa makes the most of it in a sculpted latex skirt that demands attention. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

 

 

 

Y3K Fashion

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt serves up avant-garde molten makeup that's pure Y3K magic. Photograph: Kind courtesy MISHO/Instagram

 

Glinda Pink

Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: The Glinda pink colour trend is inspired by Ariana Grande's enchanting fairy character from fantasy film, Wicked. And Prakriti Kakar owns this powdery hue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prakriti Kakar/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas
Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
The Glamazons Of 2025
The Glamazons Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Celeb Babies: 6 Unique Names

webstory image 2

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why Assam Is Awesome

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti1:05

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Gangasagar on Makar...

People create colourful rangolis outside homes in Trichy on occasion of Pongal0:41

People create colourful rangolis outside homes in Trichy...

Maha Kumbh: Devotees take 1st 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj4:12

Maha Kumbh: Devotees take 1st 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD