Doesn't Mrithyunjay Star Reba Monica John Look Absolutely Ravishing?

With bright colours, elegant drapes and a hint of playful experimentation, Reba Monica John clearly enjoys keeping her wardrobe versatile.

The Mrithyunjay star moves effortlessly between traditional saris and modern Indo-western silhouettes, often choosing striking hues and interesting textures that make her stand out.

Whether it’s festive dressing or sharp power looks, Reba’s style feels vibrant, youthful and refreshingly fun.

IMAGE: Reba makes a strong case for electric blue at weddings in a sari paired with a cutesy blouse. The vibrant hue instantly lifts the look, making it a perfect option for bridesmaids or for festive celebrations when you want something striking yet elegant. All photographs: Kind courtesy Reba Monica John/Instagram

IMAGE: She looks adorable in a rust-coloured full-sleeved top paired with a matching pleated skirt and a belt cinching her waist. Glossy brown boots add a slightly retro, fashion-girl twist to the outfit.

IMAGE: For this striking Indo-western pick, Reba pairs an embroidered blazer-style top with a voluminous tulle skirt. The mix of sharp tailoring and floaty fabric makes the outfit instantly eye-catching.

IMAGE: In a dreamy peach sari draped over a sleeveless deep-necked blouse, she keeps things soft and graceful. A choker and a tiny black bindi complete the look, giving it a touch of old-school charm.

IMAGE: Reba channels mysterious glamour in a strapless black draped gown with shimmering embroidery. This sleek, elegant, captivating look feels ready for a fun masquerade party.

IMAGE: She embraces colour in a bright purple Indo-western set featuring a peplum top and tiered sharara pants. Oxidized earrings add the perfect desi finish.

IMAGE: A bright neon pantsuit paired with statement earrings and hot pink heels shows just how well Reba carries bold colours. It’s cheerful, confident and a lesson on dopamine dressing done right.