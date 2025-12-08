Does Your Partner Ignore House Chores?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how to approach your partner who doesn't contribute to house chores.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

How do you feel when you are scrubbing the dishes all alone while your husband unwinds on the couch?

When both partners are working and contributing equally to the household, the imbalance can feel unfair.

Now imagine that happening again and again, every day.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how to talk to your partner about shared responsibilites without turning it into an argument.

You can post your relationship-related questions on rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: Hi Anu, My husband doesn't do house chores.

We both work full-time, but I still end up cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry.

When I ask for help, my partner will say, 'Just tell me what to do,' but then he conveniently forgets.

Maybe he doesn't like it or he is genuinely forgetful.

I have tried many ways to make him explain.

Once I only did my share of laundry to make him realise but he simply ignored.

Every week this pattern repeats.

Is this normal?

How can married couples divide responsibilities fairly to avoid fights?

Dear Anonymous, Every home has a different routine and share of responsibilities. So, there's no standard norm to challenge it as normal or not!

So, if you want your husband to pitch in, then say it in clear terms, especially since he has told you to tell him what to do.

Once you have told him, do make sure to ask him: Will you find it convenient to do it now or later? If later, when?

This will ensure that he makes a statement of commitment, so there's no question of forgetting it, right?

Play it smart... it's better than feeling bad about the situation or mulling over why something does not work.

All the best!

You can post your relationship-related questions on rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.