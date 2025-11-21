is your husband doing this to you?

When emotionally immature people feel cornered, usually you will find them blaming the other person for what goes wrong, says rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

There is a line often used in Bollywood films: 'Maafi maangne se koi chota bada nahi hota (Apologising doesn't make anyone small or big)'

But what if you are the only one who has to apologise all the time?

"Most marriages end up in loops only because either or both of the partners is not willing to communicate in a manner that can sort problems," observes rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: Whenever there's a fight, my partner never says sorry.

When we were dating, this was fine as I like to mend things faster. But now that we are married it's always somehow my fault.

Even when I try to talk calmly, he would twist the story and make me feel guilty.

I don't know if this is his real personality or he is trying to control me. Is this a red flag?

How do I know if he is doing it intentionally to stay powerful?

How do I teach him to take equal responsibility?

Dear Anonymous, when emotionally immature people feel cornered, usually you will find them blaming the other person for what goes wrong.

Twisting story is a form of protecting themselves so that they don't have to face the consequences.

Your husband is doing this! Is this a red flag; YES, it is but not one that is alarming.

Either you try to communicate how this makes you feel OR talk to another person who can help you two communicate.

Most marriages end up in loops only because either or both of the partners is not willing to communicate in a manner that can sort problems.

Instead, there is a lot of ego tussles that come in the way. So, either the two of you learn to sort this amicably or go to a professional who can guide you.

