Will You Dress Like Adah For Pujo?

Will You Dress Like Adah For Pujo?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 18, 2023 12:34 IST
Navratri is in full swing and it's time to welcome the fierce and beautiful Goddess Durga.

If you are still searching for inspiration on what to wear for your visits to the pandals -- Durga Puja begins on October 20 -- designer Sanjukta Dutta's LFW x FDCI collection will inspire you with its vibrant colours and medley of Indian motifs and prints.

Showstopper Adah Sharma shows you exactly how you can stand out. 

IMAGE: How can one look away when you walk into a pandal in that sunshine hue? 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The tasselled blouse and 3D flower add to the festive mood.

 

IMAGE: Don't want to wear a sari? You can always turn to a jacket and a skirt that have bold, bronze prints. 

 

IMAGE: That three-tone sari is simply stunning as are the Buddhas on the pallu

 

IMAGE: Won't this tempt you to include a black sari into your festive wardrobe?

 

IMAGE: Can tulle, polka dots, stripes and a halter neck blouse be too much?
Not when you combine them like this...

REDIFF STYLE
