Want To Lose Weight The Healthy Way? Ask rediffGURU

Create a routine for one hour of any physical activity of your choice. Avoid closed-door, hardcore workouts, suggests rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma.



You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma HERE.





Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Are you struggling with your diet and food habits?

Do you need help to manage your weight?

What are some of the natural ways to protect your skin and hair?

rediffGURU and wellness expert Roopashree Sharma, a qualified yoga trainer and naturopathy enthusiast, is the founder of Atharvanlife.

She tells you how you can use natural methods to improve your health.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma HERE.





Anonymous: Hi, I am a 46 year old male, my problem is my diet has been reduced to 25 per cent in the last two years.

Even if I feel hungry, my stomach fills with very little food intake.

I could not eat anymore even if I intended to do so.

I have had BP for two years and am suffering from depression for 20 years.

Please suggest what I can do to improve my diet?

Create a routine for one hour for any physical activity of your choice.

Avoid closed-door, hardcore workouts. Rather, do activities that allow you to spend time outdoors and get exposure to the sun (morning/ evening), do gardening, etc.

Before sleeping, try 10 minutes of Om chanting or silent meditation, focusing on your breathing.

Practise acceptance and gratitude. Make peace with any past conflicts.

Sooriya: I am writing to seek your guidance on a multifaceted set of goals I am committed to achieving in the coming years.

I am currently 31 years old, standing at a height of 175 cm and weighing 89 kg.

Over the past few years, I have actively engaged in a daily fitness routine, incorporating brisk walking and other exercises to address my weight management goals.

Despite a successful reduction from 110 to 82 kg in the past, recent circumstances led to a weight gain and I am determined to attain a weight of 70 kg or below.

While personal constraints prevent me from joining a gym, I have dedicated an additional hour to my daily exercise routine. However, one of my challenges lies in the frequent consumption of meals outside even though I practice moderation.

I would greatly appreciate any insights or recommendations you may have to help me effectively address this issue and achieve my weight loss objective.

Additionally, I face the challenge of managing ADHD.

Although I am currently on medication, progress has been limited.

My goal is to overcome ADHD without medication and any guidance or strategies you could provide in this regard would be invaluable.

On the professional front, I am committed to excelling in my job, considering the responsibility of taking care of aging parents with a limited salary.

I aim to become proficient in Carnatic music, having dedicated 20 years to the art and completed a diploma in first class. Simultaneously, I am learning German to clear the A1 level.

In the broader scope, my aspirations include becoming a pro in my job, achieving proficiency in German, excelling in Carnatic music concerts, and obtaining an additional PG degree.

Furthermore, I am resolute in settling down, reducing my weight to 70 kg, and ensuring overall fitness by the age of 33.

I acknowledge struggles with focus, procrastination and a lack of proactiveness in my work, and I am actively seeking guidance to overcome these challenges.

Your insights and recommendations would be highly valued as I embark on this journey towards personal and professional development.

I appreciate your time and consideration.

It is good that you know yourself -- both positives and your limitations.

Everything is possible if you keep a balanced mind, along with your zeal; this way you can focus your energies in the right place.

To control the mind, meditation is key.

I suggest you explore some of the Vipasana kendras near your residence.

Be careful of misleading online videos and search for a good yoga/Vipasana teacher.

Anonymous: My lips are very dark. I don't smoke; in spite of that my lips get tanned very easily. Have tried various lip balms, even those advised by dermatologist, but of no use. Can you kindly advise how can I get my original colour?

Hi, dark lips could be due to many reasons.

To treat instant dryness, use cold pressed coconut oil; apply at night for better results.

You can also check your Vitamin B12 and haemoglobin levels for possible deficiencies and consult a physician or nutritionist accordingly.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma HERE.



Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.