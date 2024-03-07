News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ladies, This rediffGurus Special Is For You!

Ladies, This rediffGurus Special Is For You!

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
March 07, 2024 09:59 IST
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Ahead of Women's Day, we give you, dear ladies, an opportunity to prioritise YOU.

Beginning March 8 and until March 15, we have lined up four accomplished experts who can offer advice on issues that may be bothering you and help you improve your career, health, relationships and personal finance.

Dr Karthiyayani MahadevanrediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head of wellness for senior citizens at Columbia Pacific Communities, has been practising for 30 years.

She specialises in general medicine, child development and senior citizen care.

You can post your health-related questions for Dr Karthiyayini HERE.

 

Anu KrishnarediffGURU Anu Krishna is a mind/life coach and NLP trainer with over 18 years of experience in helping people understand and solve their problems.

As the co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, Anu offers expert advice about how you can take charge of your life.

You can post questions on relationships and mental health for Anu Krishna HERE.

 

Ashwini DasguptarediffGURU Ashwini Dasgupta is a personality development coach and a neuro-linguistic programming trainer.

She has 15 years of experience in training corporate professionals.

Ashwini specialises in helping growth-minded IT corporate managers develop their self-worth and create the right mindset so that they can achieve their career goals.

You can post your career-related questions for Ashwini Dasgupta HERE.

 

Jinal MehtarediffGURU Jinal Mehta is a certified financial planner and the founder of Beyond Learning Finance, an authorised education provider for the CFP certification programme in India.

She has 10 years of experience in the field of personal finance and manages a family office organisation, where she handles investment planning, tax planning, insurance planning and estate planning.

You can post your questions for Jinal Mehta HERE.

