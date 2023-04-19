Working Women: 10 Tips To Stay In Shape

The easiest activity like walking has a direct positive impact on your various blood markers like blood glucose levels, cholesterol, blood pressure, etc, explains Sanya Narang.

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

Ladies, it is time to take action and get ready to be the best version of yourselves.

As a fitness coach who works with women, I feel it is our utmost duty to take care of our body and mind.

Being in shape can help you with your confidence, body image, and lifestyle, which will show a positive effect on your work and relationships.

So, here are 10 tips for working women to get in shape, tips that are quite basic yet powerful.

1. Prioritise your Nutrition Game

Here, you cannot compromise! Ensure that your meals are well-balanced and provide you with adequate energy and nutrients to fuel your day.

Focus on consuming whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Try not to consume a lot of ultra-processed foods, and plan in advance.

2. Meal Prep

In continuation of the first point, this is a life-changing tip.

Meal prep helps you stay on track, cancel out unnecessary snacking, and saves a lot of time on busy working days.

This simply requires you to plan your meals as well as snacks ahead of time to avoid impulse snacking or ordering in.

You can get the planned grocery and cook them over the weekends (when you have more time).

3. Schedule in Workouts

Block the calendar for your workouts just like you do for your work meetings and calls.

This is the best way to make sure you do not let work come in between your workout time.

Choose any sport or go to the gym or simply go for a walk; the idea here is to be physically active.

4. Just Walk

This is surely the most under-rated tip for good health.

The easiest activity like walking has a direct positive impact on your various blood markers like blood glucose levels, cholesterol, blood pressure, etc.

You do not have to target straight up ten thousand steps if you are just moving two or three thousand a day! Work slowly on it and get consistent with this small yet impactful activity.

PRO TIP: You can walk between your telephonic calls, for 10 mins after your meals, walk to your gym/office if that is possible, walk your pet.

5. Strength Training

Women can benefit a lot from strength training by just training twice or thrice a week! Building lean muscle mass helps with better bone health, joint health, osteoporosis (drop in bone mineral density after menopause), aging gracefully, and eating right.

This could include using weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises.

6. Sleep like a Baby

Sleep is another under-rated tool to get fitter and healthier.

A sound 8-hour sleep can really help in managing stress and anxiety, physique transformation, and muscle building.

Lack of sleep can lead you to poor food selection, lack of motivation to workout, no recovery, and high cortisol levels.

Work on your sleep environment, dim the lights in the evening, no screen just before you sleep, keep it cool and hygienic, and no caffeine for up to 4-5 hours before you sleep.

7. Stress Management

Chronic stress is the leading cause of so many health problems in women.

Find ways to reduce stress, such as practicing mindfulness, yoga, or meditation, or speaking with a therapist.

Getting enough sleep and taking regular breaks throughout the day can really help.

8. Keep Hydrated

When keeping fit, most of us forget about keeping up with the hydration levels.

Being dehydrated can make you feel sluggish, and this can take a hit on your cognitive functions as well.

Start your day with a glass of water and always keep a water bottle in close proximity, especially when you go out.

9. Fix Your Environment

Tweak your environment by these two steps. The things/habits you want to adopt make them more accessible for yourself.

Discard or remove the things which are not helping you to reach your goal from your immediate environment.

For example, making sure you keep less processed foods, water bottle in your environment and remove the high calorie ultra processed snacks from your surroundings.

10. Sun And Some Fun

Getting some morning sunlight not only help with your Vitamin D3 levels, but Mental Health as well.

Even if you are getting your vit d3 through supplements, I would suggest you to go out in the sun for better mood, wakefulness, ability to sleep better and work sharply during the day.

Make sure you don't expose yourself for too long and do so after wearing sunscreen! It's important to remember that making these changes may take time and effort, but the benefits are definitely worth it.

Remember to also be kind to yourself and celebrate your progress along the way!

Sanya Narang is a nutritionist and online fitness coach specialist at Chicnutrix.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.