Do Your Knees Hurt While Walking/Running?

rediffGURU Rebecca Pinto, a physiotherapist, nutritionist and founder of Dr Rebecca's Physiotherapy, offers practical advice on how to lead a healthy, pain-free life.

Why does my back hurt even after sleeping for 7 to 8 hours? Could it be my posture?

I'm suffering from mild but persistent lower back pain that doesn't go away even after a good night's sleep.

Actually I don't work out, but I sit for long hours at my desk.

Could this be muscle weakness or a spine issue? What exercises or physiotherapy approach can fix this? Please help

Hey, long hours of sitting and no workouts can lead to weak core and glutes, causing postural back pain.

It's likely muscle imbalance, not a spine issue.

You can start with the following activities and exercises:

Pelvic tilts

Glute bridges

Cat-cow stretches

Short walks every 1 to 2 hours

Strengthening your core and improving posture can reduce the pain over time. Physiotherapy can speed this up if the pain persists.

Anonymous: Is it normal for shoulder pain to come and go months after a minor gym injury?

I pulled something in my shoulder while doing overhead presses four months ago and while it's better, the pain still returns if I lift heavy or sleep on that side.

Could I be dealing with something like rotator cuff impingement or frozen shoulder?

Sounds like a rotator cuff strain or impingement, not a frozen shoulder.

If pain returns with lifting or sleeping on it, it means the healing is incomplete.

Do light strengthening, avoid overhead lifts and see a physio if it lingers.

Can physiotherapy fix my flat feet and prevent long-term ankle or knee issues?

I've had flat feet since childhood and now, I am 32, and I've started noticing occasional knee and ankle pain after long walks or runs.

Are there specific physiotherapy exercises that can strengthen the right muscles and improve my foot alignment?

Yes, physiotherapy can help. Strengthening your foot, ankle and hip muscles can reduce pain and improve alignment.

Try calf raises, toe curls and hip bridges.

Custom insoles may help too. My best advice is to visit a physiotherapist.

