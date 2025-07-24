How To Recover From Joint Pain After Chikungunya

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a senior physiotherapist, offers health advice to patients dealing with long-term illness.

You can post your health-related questions to Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE.

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist with over 12 years of experience specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

He has served as a technical consultant for the World Health Organisation, the United Nations, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and several national and international NGOs.

Besides physiotherapy, he is keenly interested in disability management, early intervention, geriatric care and assisting children with disabilities.

Premlata: Hello Sir, actually I have only one son who's suffering from a minor ADHD problem and he isn't able to pay attention to his studies properly.

He is going to appear for his Class 10 board exam.

I am really worried for him. Will you help me with how I should make him able to clear his board exam?

I truly appreciate your concern and dedication toward your son's well-being and education.

I would strongly recommend getting a formal assessment done by an educational psychologist, rehabilitation psychologist or special educator. This will help identify your son’s specific needs and guide you with appropriate remedial strategies.

Based on the results, you can explore individualised learning support or remedial classes that use interactive and multi-sensory teaching methods.

It would also be helpful to speak with your son's school authorities and request exam accommodations such as extra time, a quiet exam room or a writer if required.

These supports are permitted under CBSE and state education boards for students with attention-related difficulties provided you submit the necessary documentation. Also, physical activity, mindfulness exercises or even short walks can help him stay focused and relaxed.

If you are in Mumbai, the Ummeed Child Development Center is one of the organisations; similarly, in Delhi, Action for Autism can be considered. Wishing your son the very best.

Dipesh: Hi Sir, I had ACL surgery but I can see the plate has gone inside the bone. Please suggest what to do.

As a physiotherapist, I can only advise you to please go for a follow-up with the orthopaedic surgeon who operated on you.

The surgeon will assess you and may order an MRI based on his observation, examination and your signs and symptoms.

Wishing you a quick recovery.

Mohit: Sir, I had chikungunya fever in November.

After the fever, there has been pain in my ankles, feet and knuckles.

All my blood reports were good. I have been on medication since November but all in vain.

Please suggest what to do?

Pain in joints, which we in medical terminology call arthralgia, is a common condition after viral fever or chikungunya.

I would suggest you visit a physiotherapist nearby. That will really help, as they provide pain-relieving modalities and strengthening exercises which will reduce the pain to a great extent.

Wishing you a quick recovery.

