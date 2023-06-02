News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Disha Is On A Heart-Nabbing Spree

Disha Is On A Heart-Nabbing Spree

By REDIFF STYLE
June 02, 2023 14:15 IST
When Shiv Narayan Jewellers bagged eight Guinness World Records -- for pieces that were either the heaviest pendant in the world or a necklace with the most diamonds and so on -- they chose Disha Patani to walk the ramp at the grand Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad.

Disha traded her un-diva, pragmatic, girl-next-door fashion for ekdum wardrobe melodrama, choosing to swish in, in a black Tarun Tahiliani piece.

It consisted of a diaphanous, sparkly corset and a draped skirt with a slit that might have won her a record too.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri, who dressed Disha, made sure fans 'crush on the hue, while crushing on her'.

IMAGE: Whoa! Looking abs jhagmag in the black siren getup.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shiv Narayan Jewellers

 

IMAGE: Possibly grooving her slender, delicate frame to Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko in a costume hotter than what Zeenat Aman wore in Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Nasir Hussain's song-and-vengeance blockbuster which turns 50 this November

 

IMAGE: It's the time to disco, it's the time to bling.

 

IMAGE: The dress forced one of Disha ke gram chahanewale to ask the most obvious question, 'Why so gorgeous?'

REDIFF STYLE
