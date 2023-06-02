Disha Is On A Heart-Nabbing Spree

When Shiv Narayan Jewellers bagged eight Guinness World Records -- for pieces that were either the heaviest pendant in the world or a necklace with the most diamonds and so on -- they chose Disha Patani to walk the ramp at the grand Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad.
Disha traded her un-diva, pragmatic, girl-next-door fashion for ekdum wardrobe melodrama, choosing to swish in, in a black Tarun Tahiliani piece.
It consisted of a diaphanous, sparkly corset and a draped skirt with a slit that might have won her a record too.
Stylist Tanya Ghavri, who dressed Disha, made sure fans 'crush on the hue, while crushing on her'.