7 Trends From Cannes For YOU

Zooty supernovas. Bona fide style vixens. Fashion maharanis. Legends in their own right.
These are the kinds of ladies who know how to make the bada bing bada boom noise at Cannes and transform the venue into a gaudy, edgy carnival of couture.
There's no room for a misstep, and it's almost like second nature for them to blaze it up on the red carpet at the film festival.
Each day at the French Riveira called for a few outfit changes. New style chapters were written. And the power of high fashion was nakedly demonstrated (with clothes on, of course).
People returned home with heads exploding with images of the breakout glam moments they saw, to be put together and worn in the upcoming season.
A look at Seven Trends From Cannes that you can wear with pride at the next cocktail party, showy shaadi or red-letter event you plan to attend.
- Old glam Hollywood gowns still stand the test of time
IMAGE: The princess who loves to be Chamatkar Central!
Sara Ali Khan posed in a party-wallah sheath of beaded tassels against a magnificent chateau.
Which of them looked more haughty?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rachel Gilbert/Instagram
- The metallic game is finally paying off
IMAGE: In super-duper-shiny metallic, she clearly outshone the Aston Martin in the background.
Model and founder of Prakti Beauty Pritika Swarup's glossy, insanely high-slit dress was the stuff of hallucinations.
Photograph: Jacopo M Raule/Getty Images
- Paving way for the resurgence of a slit reaching the upper thighs and beyond?
IMAGE: In the famous Angelina Jolie bodacious leg-out pose, Sunny Leone authored a jubilant, I-have-arrived few seconds, that owed much of its triumph to where the satin gown ended.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Umm, now split persoanlities have their own genre of fashion and you can throw money at your other self.
Elsa Hosk's Viktor and Rolf bipolar gown allowed her to dress for two.
It was, according to the style notes, the designer's 'vision of a modern ballgown that's meant to challenge perspective and gravity'.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
- The West loves a sari gown
IMAGE: This guest at Cannes took our sari and wrapped it a little tighter and more daringly than we might in Hindustan and gave it an even more vampy, nubile avatar.
She wasn't the only firang
braving the sea of floor-length gowns, to appear in a pleated sari ensemble.
Supermodel Lais Ribeiro
did too.Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
- Sexy is about the cut and fabric
IMAGE: Amy Jackson's fluttering, beautifully-cut number, with its mingling of bright flowers, was a pleasant reminder that floral dressing is for the ages.
P.S.: That lucky Aston had a ringside seat of the changing fashion landscape at Cannes.
Photograph: Jacopo M Raule/Getty Images
- The exposed bra was the scene stealer
IMAGE: Dressing becomes really simple and sasta in more ways than one if bras will do just fine on the red carpet.
Belgian model Rose Bertram's two-piece over-modern getup was so futuristic it might have startled Darth Vader.
Photograph: Victor Boyko/Getty Images