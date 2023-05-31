7 Trends From Cannes For YOU

Zooty supernovas. Bona fide style vixens. Fashion maharanis. Legends in their own right.

These are the kinds of ladies who know how to make the bada bing bada boom noise at Cannes and transform the venue into a gaudy, edgy carnival of couture.

There's no room for a misstep, and it's almost like second nature for them to blaze it up on the red carpet at the film festival.

Each day at the French Riveira called for a few outfit changes. New style chapters were written. And the power of high fashion was nakedly demonstrated (with clothes on, of course).

People returned home with heads exploding with images of the breakout glam moments they saw, to be put together and worn in the upcoming season.

A look at Seven Trends From Cannes that you can wear with pride at the next cocktail party, showy shaadi or red-letter event you plan to attend.

Old glam Hollywood gowns still stand the test of time

IMAGE: The princess who loves to be Chamatkar Central!

Sara Ali Khan posed in a party-wallah sheath of beaded tassels against a magnificent chateau.

Which of them looked more haughty?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rachel Gilbert/Instagram

The metallic game is finally paying off

IMAGE: In super-duper-shiny metallic, she clearly outshone the Aston Martin in the background.

Model and founder of Prakti Beauty Pritika Swarup's glossy, insanely high-slit dress was the stuff of hallucinations.

Photograph: Jacopo M Raule/Getty Images

Paving way for the resurgence of a slit reaching the upper thighs and beyond?

IMAGE: In the famous Angelina Jolie bodacious leg-out pose, Sunny Leone authored a jubilant, I-have-arrived few seconds, that owed much of its triumph to where the satin gown ended.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Two is better than one

IMAGE: Umm, now split persoanlities have their own genre of fashion and you can throw money at your other self.

Elsa Hosk's Viktor and Rolf bipolar gown allowed her to dress for two.

It was, according to the style notes, the designer's 'vision of a modern ballgown that's meant to challenge perspective and gravity'.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The West loves a sari gown



She wasn't the only firang braving the sea of floor-length gowns, to appear in a pleated sari ensemble.

Supermodel

IMAGE: This guest at Cannes took our sari and wrapped it a little tighter and more daringly than we might in Hindustan and gave it an even more vampy, nubile avatar.

Sexy is about the cut and fabric

IMAGE: Amy Jackson's fluttering, beautifully-cut number, with its mingling of bright flowers, was a pleasant reminder that floral dressing is for the ages.

P.S.: That lucky Aston had a ringside seat of the changing fashion landscape at Cannes.

Photograph: Jacopo M Raule/Getty Images

The exposed bra was the scene stealer