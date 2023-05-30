Supermodel Wears Manish Malhotra Sari-Gown

We know not all India celebrities prefer gowns on the red carpet.

Instead, many of these leading lights opt for hybrid ensembles that artistically marry the desiness of a sari and the regalness of a gown.

But did we know that non-Bharati bigwigs opt for that too?!

Brazilian Supermodel Lais Ribeiro did for her costume on the Cannes red carpet.

Probably intrigued by this global fashion territory or no man's style land, and wanting a foot in the door to it, she turned to apna Manish Malhotra to have a structured piece made for her.

IMAGE: Jo Pallu Gira Diya... The best feature of this sari-meets-dress style model is the pallu type train it affords.

The flowing number in which Lais floated down the stairs in, at the only address to stay at in Cannes, the Martinez, sparked a lot of interest online for its sari contours.

It's pretty easy to figure out why they don't exit the hotel via the lift... You can't kill the drama of slithering down many flights in many km of fabric.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Yes, from the front it certainly was a sari. No shaque about that!

So while Bollywood A-Log were bringing out their big guns and mincing through Cannes in creations by the most buzzed-about international designers a Fashion Exchange Student Programme was also unfolding.

And it was a mighty pleasant surprise to see the Brazilian Victoria Secret Angel kitted out in a concoction by a desi designer.

Photograph: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images