HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...

Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 09, 2026 11:00 IST

A jacket is no longer just an afterthought you throw on when it gets chilly. It has quietly become the highlight of many outfits.

From saris to bodycon dresses, celebrities are showing how to master the art of layering and how the right jacket can completely change the vibe, making looks sharper, cooler, more fun.

Here’s how to style one smartly and make a statement wherever you go. 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone throws a chocolate brown leather jacket over a body-hugging neutral dress and the outfit suddenly says, ‘Don’t mess with me.’ Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra takes a varsity jacket out of campus mode and into cool-girl territory by pairing it with a deep-neck bodysuit and denims. If that was not cool enough, she adds a bandana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty loves going hatke as she layers a checked sari over a turtleneck and styles it with a long trench coat. The best part? The pallu was draped over the coat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you’re wearing a monotone look like Kareena Kapoor’s white-on-white outfit, add a different coloured jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The best way to style a bralette without looking too ‘out there’ is by layering it with an oversized jacket and trousers like Alia Bhatt. Sultry yet modest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor takes a soft pink coord and jolts it awake with an oversized blue-and-white jacket and statement earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill pairs a turtleneck and hot pink draped skirt with a sharp blazer and heels. Feminine, fierce and unapologetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It
Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026
Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026
Janhvi, Jiya, Ananya Are Going Back To School
Janhvi, Jiya, Ananya Are Going Back To School
The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025
The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025
When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Makes a Chic Style Statement in Mumbai1:49

Chitrangda Makes a Chic Style Statement in Mumbai

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra1:08

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra

Before Jaishankar, France Warns US-China Against 'Colonial Dominance'1:38

Before Jaishankar, France Warns US-China Against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO