Deepika, Priyanka, Shehnaaz Master The Art Of...

A jacket is no longer just an afterthought you throw on when it gets chilly. It has quietly become the highlight of many outfits.

From saris to bodycon dresses, celebrities are showing how to master the art of layering and how the right jacket can completely change the vibe, making looks sharper, cooler, more fun.

Here’s how to style one smartly and make a statement wherever you go.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone throws a chocolate brown leather jacket over a body-hugging neutral dress and the outfit suddenly says, ‘Don’t mess with me.’ Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra takes a varsity jacket out of campus mode and into cool-girl territory by pairing it with a deep-neck bodysuit and denims. If that was not cool enough, she adds a bandana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty loves going hatke as she layers a checked sari over a turtleneck and styles it with a long trench coat. The best part? The pallu was draped over the coat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: If you’re wearing a monotone look like Kareena Kapoor’s white-on-white outfit, add a different coloured jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The best way to style a bralette without looking too ‘out there’ is by layering it with an oversized jacket and trousers like Alia Bhatt. Sultry yet modest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor takes a soft pink coord and jolts it awake with an oversized blue-and-white jacket and statement earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram