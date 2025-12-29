When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...

Fashion may love what’s new but Bollywood celebrities proved that the past is pure gold.

From rare couture finds to sentimental throwbacks, Bollywood’s biggest stars dipped into vintage wardrobes, giving iconic pieces a fresh moment in the spotlight. These carefully chosen looks were a blend of history, emotion and modern styling.

Here’s a look at the stars who showed that, sometimes, the most powerful fashion statement is already written in history.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor shimmered in a gold tissue gown from Prada Spring 2004, a collection that reimagined femininity through a sari-inspired silhouette rooted in 1950s elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt stepped into fashion history wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown, drenched in beige shimmer. Known as the Sultan Of Sequins, Mackie’s creations define red-carpet drama and Alia carried that legacy with confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in a hot pink Escada blazer-skirt set from 1988, originally designed by Margaretha Ley. The same look, once worn by Princess Diana, made Sonam’s announcement even more special. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gave us a lesson in fashion storytelling by pairing a 1948 Jacques Fath haute couture corset with a Manish Malhotra lace sari; it was her ode to Maharani Gayatri Devi. The look bridged Parisian couture and Indian royalty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra brought sustainability and sentiment together in a 65-year-old Banarasi sari, upcycled into a red-carpet look as a wrap skirt with a strapless bustier. This is your sign to save all your grandmother’s old saris! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced '90s power dressing in a Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 skirt-and-blazer set, designed by Valentino Garavani himself. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram