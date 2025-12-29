HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...

When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2025 13:57 IST

x

Fashion may love what’s new but Bollywood celebrities proved that the past is pure gold.

From rare couture finds to sentimental throwbacks, Bollywood’s biggest stars dipped into vintage wardrobes, giving iconic pieces a fresh moment in the spotlight. These carefully chosen looks were a blend of history, emotion and modern styling.

Here’s a look at the stars who showed that, sometimes, the most powerful fashion statement is already written in history. 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor shimmered in a gold tissue gown from Prada Spring 2004, a collection that reimagined femininity through a sari-inspired silhouette rooted in 1950s elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt stepped into fashion history wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown, drenched in beige shimmer. Known as the Sultan Of Sequins, Mackie’s creations define red-carpet drama and Alia carried that legacy with confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in a hot pink Escada blazer-skirt set from 1988, originally designed by Margaretha Ley. The same look, once worn by Princess Diana, made Sonam’s announcement even more special. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gave us a lesson in fashion storytelling by pairing a 1948 Jacques Fath haute couture corset with a Manish Malhotra lace sari; it was her ode to Maharani Gayatri Devi. The look bridged Parisian couture and Indian royalty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra brought sustainability and sentiment together in a 65-year-old Banarasi sari, upcycled into a red-carpet look as a wrap skirt with a strapless bustier. This is your sign to save all your grandmother’s old saris! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced '90s power dressing in a Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 skirt-and-blazer set, designed by Valentino Garavani himself. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor wore a champagne sequinned gown worn by her mother, Sridevi, over a decade ago. This look wasn’t just archival, it was deeply personal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
Tara, Sharvari's Christmas Sparkle
Tara, Sharvari's Christmas Sparkle
Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover
Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover
Denim Play: Shanvi, Ananya Are Having Fun
Denim Play: Shanvi, Ananya Are Having Fun

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

From Fields to Leadership: Gujarat's Women Farmers Take Charge2:32

From Fields to Leadership: Gujarat's Women Farmers Take...

President Murmu undertakes sorties on INS Vaghsheer0:27

President Murmu undertakes sorties on INS Vaghsheer

Amitabh Bachchan Delights Fans Outside Jalsa With Surprise Gifts3:52

Amitabh Bachchan Delights Fans Outside Jalsa With...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO