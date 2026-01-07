Trends From 2025 That We're Carrying Into 2026

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that fashion is done playing safe. This was the year when silhouettes loosened up, rules blurred and styling became more personal than perfect.

Saris were no longer just draped, power dressing stopped feeling corporate and fusion finally felt effortless instead of forced. In 2026, these aren’t trends we’re leaving behind, they’re fashion habits we’re happily taking forward.

Here’s a look at the key styles from 2025 that are only getting stronger in the new year.

Chic power dressing

IMAGE: Power dressing got an update in 2025. Ananya Panday showed how sharp tailoring doesn’t need boardroom seriousness, stepping out in a purple blazer with a matching mini skirt. Her look was structured, confident and fashion-forward. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Skipping the dupatta

IMAGE: Dupattas quietly took a backseat last year, making room for jackets and capes. Tara Sutaria paired her gold lehenga with a long trench coat, proving that outerwear can replace traditional drapes without taking away the drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Corsets everywhere!

IMAGE: Corsets were impossible to escape in 2025 and not just with gowns. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore hers with a sari, showing how the silhouette works across traditional and western wardrobes. Expect corsets to stay, styled with literally everything. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

The reimagined sari

IMAGE: The sari went through its most experimental phase yet. Priyanka Chopra embraced a sari-gown hybrid with a strapless corset, soft peplum flare and intricate draping, signalling that the future of the sari lies in reinvention, not rules. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Fusion done right

IMAGE: Fusion dressing finally felt natural in 2025. Bhumi Pednekar wore a cropped blazer with a cropped lehenga skirt, striking the perfect balance between tradition and tailoring, a formula that’s here to stay. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Vest cholis