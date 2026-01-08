HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Too Lazy To Dress Up? Shanaya, Khushi Get It

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
January 08, 2026 08:40 IST

Some days, you want to look good without actually doing much. No tight clothes, no heavy styling and no jewellery overload.

Lazy girl dressing is all about comfort-first outfits that still feel put together, cool and Instagram-ready. Think oversized silhouettes, easy layers, breathable fabrics and clever styling hacks that do the work for you.

These celeb looks prove that looking cute doesn’t always need effort, just smart choices. 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor’s boxy top, relaxed jeans and oversized shirt is the kind of outfit you throw on without thinking and still end up looking styled. The open shirt adds structure to an otherwise basic look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This is your sign to steal your boyfriend’s hoodie, add a denim skirt and finish with bright sneakers! Cozy up top and cute at the bottom, Krithi Shetty’s look is for days when you don’t want to get out of your comfort zone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Printed coord sets like the one Alia Bhatt is wearing are lazy girl gold. A halter crop top and matching breezy pants means zero styling stress and 10 on 10 statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Got an oversized tee lying around? Take tips from Simran Choudhary, tie it up and wear it with denim shorts. That one knot does all the styling for you. Photograph: Kind courtesy Simran Choudhary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Every girl has a denim shirt in her wardrobe. Make use of it and knot it over a white tank top and denim shorts like Katrina Kaif. A simple hack to upgrade an everyday outfit effortlessly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Oversized shirt and shorts coord sets are the ultimate lazy day uniform. Add a cap and sneakers like Shanaya Kapoor and you’re instantly out-of-the-door ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You can make your everyday round tee look chic by pairing it with trousers and stacked bangles like Kareena Kapoor. Proof that small styling tweaks go a long way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

