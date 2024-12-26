Decoded! P V Sindhu's Stunning Bridal Look

India's ace shuttler looked wonderful, didn't she?

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was a glorious bride. She was dressed a pale gold 'handcrafted heirloom tissue' Manish Malhotra sari but what really shone was her smile. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

IMAGE: The blouse featured intricately embroidered ‘inlay leaf patterns’. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra Jewellery/Instagram

IMAGE: ‘Complementing this, the sari’s Jamuna Ganga threadwork in gold and silver wove tradition into every detail,’ wrote Manish Malhotra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

IMAGE: Sindhu also wore a romantic head veil ‘bordered in zari, bearing her and her husband’s names’. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra Jewellery/Instagram

IMAGE: The radiant bride chose ‘a multi-tiered heirloom necklace, adorned with uncut diamonds, radiant Zambian emeralds and crafted in 18k gold'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra Jewellery/Instagram

IMAGE: She wore ‘matching earrings, bangles, traditional maatha patti and haathphool’. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

IMAGE: Her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, chose to complement her with a brocade sherwani that dazzled with emerald buttons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra Jewellery/Instagram

IMAGE: On his chest glimmered ‘an imperial heirloom necklace, featuring uncut diamonds, Zambian emeralds and set in 18k gold’. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra Jewellery/Instagram

Some special moments from the beautiful shaadi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra Jewellery/Instagram