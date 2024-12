Ace badminton star PV Sindhu embarked on her ‘happily ever after’ as she tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Raffles, Udaipur, on December 22.

The Olympic medallist looked radiant as a bride in a stunning cream coloured saree, exuding elegance and grace.

Sharing glimpses of her big day, Sindhu posted pictures with her husband Venkata Datta Sai, capturing their joy and love.

Fans flooded her social media with heartfelt wishes, celebrating the champion’s special day.