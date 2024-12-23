Sindhu Weds!

IMAGE: P V Sindhu married Venkata Dutta Sai in Udaipur on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gajendra Singh Shekhawat/X

Double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu married Venkata Dutta Sai, executive director, Posidex Technologies, in a stunning ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur on Sunday night.

The wedding took place amidst a picturesque setting by the Uday Sagar Lake, with the couple exchanging vows at 11:20 pm.

The intimate ceremony was attended by family and friends. A grand reception will be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 24.

The man greeting the couple is India's Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also posted the photograph on X.