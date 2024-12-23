News
Home  » Sports » Sindhu Weds!

Sindhu Weds!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 23, 2024 12:43 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu married Venkata Dutta Sai in Udaipur on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gajendra Singh Shekhawat/X

Double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu married Venkata Dutta Sai, executive director, Posidex Technologies, in a stunning ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur on Sunday night.

The wedding took place amidst a picturesque setting by the Uday Sagar Lake, with the couple exchanging vows at 11:20 pm.

The intimate ceremony was attended by family and friends. A grand reception will be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 24.

The man greeting the couple is India's Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also posted the photograph on X.

 

 

REDIFF SPORTS
