Sindhu Weds!

Double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu married Venkata Dutta Sai, executive director, Posidex Technologies, in a stunning ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur on Sunday night.
The wedding took place amidst a picturesque setting by the Uday Sagar Lake, with the couple exchanging vows at 11:20 pm.
The intimate ceremony was attended by family and friends. A grand reception will be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 24.
The man greeting the couple is India's Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also posted the photograph on X.