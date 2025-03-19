'Daughter's JEE 99.2. Which NIT For CSE?'

p>The National Testing Agency announced the results of the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (main) last month.

Students who cracked the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced on May 18.

Professor Suvasish Mukhopadhyay has counselled thousands of students and individuals about tackling challenges in their careers in his three-decade-long professional journey.

Anonymous: I'm a parent and my daughter scored 99.2 in JEE Mains session 1 2025 (general category). Which NITs can she get for CSE?

I think in all middle and low ranked NITs.

She may even get in few top-ranking NITs also.

Accounts: My son scored 98.55 percentile in JEE Mains 2025 (Delhi School). What NITs or other prestigious institutes can he get for CSE?

With a 98.55 percentile in JEE Mains, your son has a strong chance of getting into reputable engineering colleges like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), potentially including some in or near Delhi, or even in the Delhi region.

Anonymous: Will I get top NITs in ECE branch with 84 percentile in JEE Mains OBC category?

With an 84th percentile in JEE Main as an OBC candidate, you have a decent chance of getting into some NITs (low ranked) and other good engineering colleges but it's unlikely you'll get into the very top ones.

Dipayan: Can I Get ECE at NIT or IIIT With 92.716 percentile in JEE Mains (OBC-NCL, WB)?

You will get in low ranked NITs and IIITs.

Prantika: Can I Get AI or robotics in NIT with 94.15 percentile as a female candidate in JEE Mains 2025?

With a 94.15 percentile in JEE Mains, you have a decent chance of getting into robotics or AI in some NITs, especially in newer or lower-ranked ones but securing top-tier NITs or specific programmes might be challenging.

