'Son Scored 99.49 In JEE. What To Do Next?'

The National Testing Agency recently announced the results of IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 1.

Students who cracked the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced scheduled for May 18, 2025.

rediffGURUS -- who include JEE experts and career counsellors -- are currently helping guide engineering aspirants as they prepare for the upcoming entrance examinations.

How to choose the best engineering stream and college? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy olia danilevich/Pexels.com

Has your son/daughter recently cracked the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) Main?

Has s/he scored in or above the 90th percentile?

What are the chances of getting into a good engineering college this year?

What are some of the top engineering courses and colleges in your city?

Which other engineering entrance examinations can your child consider preparing for to optimise her/his chances?

rediffGURUS has a distinguished panel of experts that includes career counsellors, mentors, professors of engineering and JEE experts who can help you make an informed career choice.

How to choose the best engineering stream and college? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Do check out some of the top JEE-related questions answered by rediffGURUS this week:

Dilpreet: My son got 99.49 in JEE session 1.

We are Haryana-based.

Now should we focus on JEE session 2 to improve score or focus on JEE Advanced?

rediffGURU Prof Suvasish Mukhopadhyay: In the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), JEE Session 1 and JEE Session 2 refers to the two separate attempts of the JEE Main exam, which is the first stage of cracking the IIT-JEE.

JEE Advanced is the second, more difficult stage. Only those who are successful in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced to seek admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Now, if your child is confident, then you must focus on JEE Advanced. This is my view based about the present situation.

If your son is still a bit diffident, then let him improve his score through JEE session 2 and after that he can go for JEE Advanced.

I personally feel there is no point in wasting energy and time on JEE 2. Instead, let him concentrate on JEE Advanced.

If he prepares well and, on that particular day, his luck cooperates, he will easily get into any of the IITs based on his JEE Advanced score.

Whatever you decide, please never compromise with the stream; you are free to compromise with the choice of your institute.

Best of luck to your son. May God bless him.

Anonymous: My son secured 97.48 percentile and 39505 CRL rank in JEE Mains.

He scored 87.83 per cent in Class 12 (PUC) in Karnataka.

Please suggest some good colleges.

rediffGURU Nayagam PP: Congratulations to your son for scoring 97.48 percentile in his JEE Main.

I hope he has also appeared for KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) and COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test).

You have not mentioned in which branch -- computer science engineering (CSE), electronics and communication engineering (ECE), electrical and electronics engineering (EEE), etc -- your son is interested in.

Anyway, some of the top-ranked private colleges he can target are the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering; BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru; M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology; Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering; The PES College of Engineering, Mandya; etc. These are for branches like ECE, EEE, IT, etc.

Getting admission into CSE (core) at these colleges will be slightly difficult due to the tough competition. If you can afford to, please try for the management quota (MQ).

Whatever institute/university and branch your son chooses, he should keep upgrading his skills from his first year itself till he goes for campus placement in his last year from the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), Internshala and/or any other online platforms recommended by his college faculties to be competent among other students.

All the BEST for your son's bright future.

Manoj: My son has got 91 percentile in the recent JEE.

He has his next attempt in April, but I feel it's difficult for him.

May I know about other good colleges in Karnataka?

He is interested in computer science and aeronautical degree.

Please also advise some recent good courses for his career in India.

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar: Hello Manoj. Do not get stressed at this stage.

Even though his score is in the 91 percentile in his first attempt, he can do well in the second attempt.

But, to be on the safer side, ask him to appear for the Karnataka State engineering entrance examination also (KCET).

Even if he scores less in the JEE in his second attempt, he may get into a good college via the state entrance examination in CSE or aeronautical engineering as per your wish.

About recent courses, the choice of courses depends upon your son's interest hence there is no need to hurry and panic at this stage.

Let him appear for both exams first.

Meanwhile, do ask about his interests and then choose the course accordingly.

I would be happy to make more suggestions after knowing his scores in JEE, state entrance scores and his interests.

Till then, please ask him to focus only on two engineering entrance exams.

Best of luck to your son for his upcoming exams.

Prasanth: Hi, My daughter got 95.76 percentile in JEE Mains 1st attempt. She is from general category.

What's the chance for her to get computer science engineering or IT in the NITs.

Also, please refer some best colleges to consider (private/govt) in south India as we are from Hyderabad.

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel: Hello Prasanth, your daughter has a decent percentile but getting CSE or IT at this percentile will be difficult.

If she can improve around 3-4 percentile more, there is a probability of getting these branches in a good NIT or IIIT.

Once the second phase is over, we can discuss her options for private and government colleges in south India.

Let her focus on her boards and session 2 for now. All the best.

Debashis: Sir, my son secured 98.67 percentile in JEE Mains 2025.

Should he focus on JEE second attempt or prepare for JEE Advanced?

rediffGURU Dr Dipankar Dutta: First of all, congratulations to your son.

He has two options:

If he wants to target top IITs, he must focus on JEE Advanced.





If he aims to get into the best NITS/IIITs, consider improving JEE Mains in the second attempt.

My personal preference would be that he prepares for JEE Advanced.

How to choose the best engineering stream and college? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.