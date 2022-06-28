News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tamannaah, Janhvi Look Amazing In Blue

Tamannaah, Janhvi Look Amazing In Blue

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 28, 2022 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the arrival of the monsoon, celebs seem to be obsessed with the colour blue, which has emerged as the season's buzziest shade.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sophie Choudry, among others, have embraced the hue.

Scroll down to find out how you can tap into the colour trend.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia's pale green top is a lovely contrast to her blue high-waist trousers and cropped blazer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's off-duty look is simple and comfy. 
She shows a hint of skin in the cropped blue, figure-flattering top, which she wears with a pair of dark denims.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik basks in the sunlight in a blue mini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh looks ready to shake a leg as she flaunts her printed off-the-shoulder maxi dress. 
She styles the look with a ponytail and naked heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna rocks a lace mini, which she pairs with sneakers and soft perms.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani dips her toes in the water as she enjoys the sunset in a checked blue tube top and matching skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgia Andriani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry brings sexy back in a sequinned sari and blue blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's pale blue anarkali goes well with the white mojris and silver-gold jhumkas.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone looks chic in a satin blue floor-length gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's blue dress makes for an Insta-worthy look.  
She rounds it off with beige heels, pink lips and blue nails.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...
Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...
What Celebs REALLY LOOK LIKE Without Make-Up
What Celebs REALLY LOOK LIKE Without Make-Up
Erika's A Beach Babe At Heart!
Erika's A Beach Babe At Heart!
Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?
Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?
Recipe: Simple BBQ Veg Pizza
Recipe: Simple BBQ Veg Pizza
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
Where is Shah Rukh's Little Girl Suhana Going?
Where is Shah Rukh's Little Girl Suhana Going?

More like this

Is Blue Esha's Favourite Colour?

Is Blue Esha's Favourite Colour?

Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rubina Goes Glam

Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rubina Goes Glam

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances