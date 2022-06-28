Tamannaah, Janhvi Look Amazing In Blue

With the arrival of the monsoon, celebs seem to be obsessed with the colour blue, which has emerged as the season's buzziest shade.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sophie Choudry, among others, have embraced the hue.

Scroll down to find out how you can tap into the colour trend.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia's pale green top is a lovely contrast to her blue high-waist trousers and cropped blazer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's off-duty look is simple and comfy.

She shows a hint of skin in the cropped blue, figure-flattering top, which she wears with a pair of dark denims.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik basks in the sunlight in a blue mini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh looks ready to shake a leg as she flaunts her printed off-the-shoulder maxi dress.

She styles the look with a ponytail and naked heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna rocks a lace mini, which she pairs with sneakers and soft perms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani dips her toes in the water as she enjoys the sunset in a checked blue tube top and matching skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giorgia Andriani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry brings sexy back in a sequinned sari and blue blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's pale blue anarkali goes well with the white mojris and silver-gold jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunny Leone looks chic in a satin blue floor-length gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's blue dress makes for an Insta-worthy look.

She rounds it off with beige heels, pink lips and blue nails.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com