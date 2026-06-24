CUET-UG Topper Devina Gahlot's Study Tips

While sharing her study secrets and preparation strategy, Devina Gahlot explained that discipline and consistency were more important than studying for long hours.

IMAGE: Devina Gahlot is the All India topper in CUET-UG 2026, results of which were announced on June 23. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

When Devina Gahlot first saw her result for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), she could not believe her eyes.

"I kept checking the application number because I could not believe that I had topped in the entire country," Devina Gahlot, daughter of Kailash Gahlot, the BJP MLA from Bijwasan (New Delhi), told PTI.

Though she was confident that she had done well in her exam, the all-India top rank was not something she had anticipated.

Devina Gahlot credited her family and teachers for her success, saying they never put any pressure on her.

While sharing her study secrets and preparation strategy, Devina Gahlot explained that discipline and consistency were more important than studying for long hours.

"I studied every subject every day. I never focused only on one thing while leaving everything else. I revised regularly and solved a lot of previous years' question papers," she said.

She recalled that the initial phase of preparation after her board examinations was challenging.

"When I started preparing for CUET right after the board exams, I had no idea what to study or where to study from. At times, I felt I might not be able to do it because I was not used to this kind of pressure that could determine my future," she said.

The encouragement of her parents helped her navigate those moments of uncertainty.

Watch her talk about her journey in the video below:

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

Devina now hopes to pursue English Honours.

"I have a lot of interest in literature, reading and writing so I have thought of pursuing English Honours. After that, maybe journalism. There is no concrete plan yet but that is the direction I am thinking of for now," she said.

The young topper has also not ruled out the possibility of following in her father's footsteps and joining politics.

"Ever since childhood, I have seen my father as an MLA and as a minister. I have seen how many people have been helped through this profession. I have grown up watching him work for and help others. So there is interest but let's see where life takes me," she said.

Devina's father Kailash Gahlot said the family was delighted with his daughter's achievement and credited her hard work, along with the support of her mother, teachers and school, for her feat.

"We are all very happy. As parents, we never forced her. Both our daughters have done very well. I would often ask her whether she was studying seriously and her standard reply was always, 'Dad, it will be done'," the former transport minister said.

"It is entirely her hard work. My wife played a very big role; so did her teachers and the school, DPS-Vasant Kunj," he said.

Announced in 2022, the CUET-UG serves as a common entrance examination for admission into undergraduate courses across universities in the country.

The CUET-UG results were announced by the National Testing Agency on June 23.

This year, approximately 11 lakh students appeared for the exam held between May 11 and June 7 across Indian cities. Twenty-two candidates scored in the 100 percentile in three of their opted subjects while 180 candidates secured the 100 percentile in two subjects.

With inputs from PTI and ANI