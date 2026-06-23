The Ranchi Student Who Scored 500/500 In CBSE Class 12

'When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks but I was not," says Ranchi's Avni Kejriwal who, after re-evaluation, scored a perfect 100 per cent in her CBSE class 12 commerce examination.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Screengrab from ANI Video

Key Points Avni Kejriwal from Ranchi scored 100 per cent in the CBSE class 12 commerce exam after re-evaluation.

She initially received 95.2 per cent but pursued re-evaluation, leading to a perfect 500/500.

Avni attributes her success to completing daily study targets rather than focusing on the number of study hours.

She advises controlled social media use for students and aims to start her own business.

Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal said she scored 100 per cent in the commerce stream of CBSE's class 12 examination after a re-evaluation, making her a national topper. Avni obtained 500 out of 500 marks in her five subjects.

"When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks but I was not," she told reporters.

"I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted over the result."

Avni's unusual study strategy

Video: ANI Video

A student of DPS-Ranchi, Avni said she did not focus on daily hours of study but emphasised on completing daily targets for various topics.

"If I have set a target to complete two or three topics a day, then I have to complete them. It does not matter how many hours it takes," she said.

Daughter of Ranchi-based businessman Mitesh Kejriwal and homemaker Poonam, Avni wants to set up her own business in future. "I want to pursue my studies accordingly," she said.

Avni also said students should spend time on social media in a controlled manner and that it should not affect their studies.

Principal praises her determination

Meanwhile, DPS-Ranchi Principal Dr Jaya Chauhan congratulated Avni in a social media post.

"Avni's outstanding accomplishment is a shining example of what determination, focus, and the right guidance can achieve.

"Her success not only brings laurels to DPS-Ranchi but also inspires countless students to strive for excellence.

We are immensely proud of her and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours," she said.