QS Rankings 2027: The Top Indian University Is...

While no Indian institute features in the Top 100 of the QS World University Rankings 2027, IIT-Delhi has improved its global standing by climbing from 123rd to 118th place to remain India's highest-ranked institution.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT-Delhi

India's higher education institutions have strengthened their presence in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, with IIT-Delhi emerging as the country's highest-ranked university.

While this year too, no Indian institute featured in the Top 100, IIT-Delhi improved its global standing by climbing up from 123rd place to 118 this year.

Globally, the QS rankings this year is topped by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has retained the No 1 spot, followed by the Imperial College London and Stanford University, which are jointly ranked at Number 2.

The University of Oxford is placed fourth as per the QS World University Rankings 2027.

This year, the Indian Institutes of Technology dominate the rankings from India.

IIT-Delhi (global rank 118) is followed by IIT-Bombay (which slipped from 129 to 134). IISc Bengaluru also ranked among the top-performing institutions in the global rankings list.

The QS World University Rankings assess universities worldwide on factors such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, international faculty, international students and sustainability, among others.

According to the QS World University Rankings 2027, the top 10 universities globally are:

Rank 1: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2: The Imperial College London and Stanford University (joint ranking)

Rank 4: University of Oxford

Rank 5: Harvard University

Rank 6: University of Cambridge

Rank 7: California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Rank 8: ETH Zurich

Rank 9: University College London (UCL)

Rank 10: National University of Singapore (NUS)

The top 10 universities from India, as per the QS rankings 2027 are: