Rhodes Scholarship: How Indian Students Can Study At Oxford

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhodes Trust

What is it about?

An initiative of the Rhodes Trust, The Rhodes Scholarships for India 2027 is for Indian postgraduate applicants to the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

The first Indian Rhodes Scholars took up residence in Oxford in 1947 and, since then, over 200 Indians have been awarded the scholarship.

Eligible and selected students will receive a stipend of 20,400 pounds (approximately Rs 25.47 lakhs) per annum, course fee and other costs.

This year, there are five Rhodes scholarships available for India.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be a citizen of India, holding an Indian passport or an equivalent proof of citizenship.

PIO or OCI card holders do not satisfy the Indian citizenship criteria for this purpose.

Applications from refugees/asylum seekers in India will also be considered in this constituency.

PIO or OCI card holders do not satisfy the Indian citizenship criteria for this purpose. Applications from refugees/asylum seekers in India will also be considered in this constituency. Must have undertaken formal study at an educational institution.

Be physically located in India for a minimum of four of the last 10 years and have either:

(i) Completed a school leaving exam (class 10/12 or equivalent) at a school in India

OR

(ii) Be in the final year of, or have completed, an undergraduate degree at a university in India

For the age limit, you must meet either of the below criteria:

(i) Be aged 18-23 years on October 1, 2026 (ie you must have been born after October 1, 2002, and before October 2, 2008)

OR

(ii) (For older candidates who completed their first undergraduate degree later than usual) Be under the age of 27 on October 1, 2026 (ie have been born after October 1, 1999), and you must also have completed the academic requirements for your first undergraduate degree on or after October 1, 2025.

You must have completed an undergraduate degree (usually a bachelor's) by July 2027 and you must have an academic background and grade that -- at a minimum -- meets or exceeds the specific entry requirements of your chosen course at the University of Oxford.

Please note: Candidates will have a higher chance of successful admission to Oxford if they have a first class honours degree.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can read the terms and conditions and apply online or click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to submit your application is July 23, 2026.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.