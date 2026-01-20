CUET PG 2026 Extends Registration Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the CUET PG registration deadline to January 23.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the Common University Entrance Test for post graduate admissions (CUET) PG 2026 registration deadline.

The new deadline to submit your CUET PG applications is January 23.

As per the latest update, students can now submit their CUET PG 2026 application forms until the revised closing date announced by the NTA.

This extension gives aspirants additional time to fill out the form, upload documents and pay the required examination fee.

What is CUET PG 2026?

CUET PG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admission into postgraduate programmes offered by central, state and participating universities across India.

Who can apply for CUET PG 2026?

Candidates who have completed or are appearing for the final year exam of their bachelor's degree course from a recognised university are eligible to apply for CUET PG 2026.

Applicants must meet the course-specific eligibility criteria set by the participating universities, including minimum qualifying marks where applicable.

There is no upper age limit for appearing in the exam, unless specified by the university offering the programme.

How to apply for CUET PG 2026

Candidates can apply for CUET PG 2026 through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA): exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/

They are advised to carefully review all details before final submission.

After the registration window closes, NTA will also open a correction window, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their application details.

Important dates for CUET PG

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their CUET PG 2026 application form till January 23.

The correction window is scheduled to open between January 28 and 30.

CUET PG is likely to be held in March.

Contact

For details and queries about the exam, the application form and admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.