Last Date For KCET Registration Is Feb 17

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) registration process is now open for aspiring candidates who wish to secure admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, science and other professional programmes in Karnataka.

What is KCET 2026?

Conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), KCET is a state-level entrance exam, performance in which enables admission to undergraduate courses like engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary science and allied programmes for the academic year 2026-27.

The offline exam has multiple choice questions that test candidates' knowledge of physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics based on class 11 and 12 Karnataka PUC (pre-university) syllabus.

Who can apply for KCET 2026? (Eligibility criteria)

Candidates aspiring to fill the KCET 2026 application form must meet the following eligibility conditions listed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Failing to meet these criteria may lead to rejection during the counselling or admission process.

Candidates must have passed or be appearing for their class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Students aspiring for engineering must have taken a combination of physics, chemistry and mathematics in class 12.

Students interested in pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and medical allied courses should have taken physics, chemistry and biology.

A minimum of 45 per cent aggregate marks is required for general category candidates.

Important dates

KCET 2026 online registration commenced on January 17.

The last date to submit the KCET application form is tentatively February 17.

Admit cards for the KCET exam are likely to be released in the first week of April 2026.

The KCET 2026 exam will be held on April 23 and 24.

The Kannada language test (for special category) will be held on April 22.

The KCET results are likely to be declared in the second week of May.

