Countdown To IIT-JEE Main 2025: What You Must Do

Avoid last minute cramming. Do only one mock test under timed conditions. Focus on revision, advises rediffGURU Nayagam PP.

You can post your IIT-JEE-related questions to rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for both sessions of the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination Main 2025.

The JEE Mains 2025 session 1 exam is a computer-based test scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

This year, the JEE Main 2025 syllabus is expected to remain the same as it was last year but the NTA has introduced some updates in the format of the question paper.

For example, in Paper 1, the total number of questions has reduced from 90 to 75.

Section B now includes only five numerical value questions, with negative markings for incorrect answers.

What are the other important pattern changes in the IIT-JEE Main 2025?

You can read all about it HERE.

Now that there are just a few days before the exam, here are some tips to help you optimise your scores.

1. Stop learning new concepts

Focus on revision only.

Avoid cramming new topics.

2. Focus on light revision

Go through your short notes, flashcards and formula sheets thoroughly.

3. Minimise mock tests

Take only one mock test under timed conditions.

Avoid stressing over the score.

4. Reduce study hours

Keep your study light.

Avoid overexertion.

5. Avoid heavy revision

Revision time is crucial. You must strategise and choose topics carefully.

Do not dive deep into complex topics.

6. Avoid stressful group discussions

In the final days before your exam, refrain from last-minute group studies.

You must also avoid comparing your preparation levels with toppers and peers. It will only add to your stress.

7. Visit the exam centre

Find the time to visit the centre around the same time of your exam.

Familiarise yourself with the route, location and travel time. This will help you plan your travel on the exam day.

8. Sleep well

Irrespective of your study schedule, ensure that you get at least eight hours of quality sleep for a well-rested mind.

9. Stay confident

Believe in your abilities. Trust your preparation and avoid self-doubt.

10. Practise breathing exercises

If you are feeling nervous or anxious, pause and take deep breaths. Engage in relaxation techniques to control anxiety.

rediffGURU Nayagam PP is a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360.

He started his career as an HR professional and has over 10 years of experience in tutoring and mentoring students from classes 8 to 12, helping them choose the right stream, course and college/university.

He also counsels students on how to prepare for entrance exams for getting admission into reputed universities/colleges for their graduate/postgraduate courses.

He has guided both fresh graduates and experienced professionals on how to write a resume, how to prepare for job interviews and how to negotiate their salary when joining a new job.