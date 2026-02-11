HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Coming! Vivo X300 Ultra With Powerful Camera

By REDIFF GADGETS
February 11, 2026 08:29 IST

A recent report suggests the Vivo X300 Ultra could make its debut next month, possibly alongside the Vivo X300 Max.

Will the Vivo X300 Ultra have a highly-sophisticated camera offering?

vivo

Kindly note all the images have been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

Vivo's forthcoming flagship smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED screen with 2K resolution, suggesting sharp visuals along with adaptive refresh technology.

vivo

2. IP Rating

The device may come with an IP69 certification for enhanced protection against dust and water exposure.

vivo

3. Camera

The Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup led by a 200 MP main sensor.

Reports suggest it could also include a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and an additional 50 MP sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the handset is said to offer a 50 MP front-facing camera.

vivo

4. Processor

Reportedly it is set to run on Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, said to be developed using an advanced 3 nm process for improved performance and efficiency.

vivo

5. Battery

It is also expected to be backed by a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery, for extended usage.

REDIFF GADGETS
More News Coverage

Rediff TechVivo X300 Ultra

