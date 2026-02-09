Oppo K14x To Debut In India With 6,500 mAh Battery

Oppo has announced that the Oppo K14x, the newest addition to its K series, will make its India debut on February 10.

The device is set to strengthen the brand's presence in the budget-friendly 5G smartphone segment at a starting price of perhaps Rs 12,999.

It's coming February 10, with a 6,500 mAh battery and an attractive price

1. Display

Oppo has revealed that the smartphone will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ screen, offering a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for more fluid visuals.

2. Processor

The device will be driven by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset, while Oppo's latest ColorOS 15 will come pre-installed, bringing updated features and refined system performance.

3. Camera

The K14x is set to feature a 50 MP main sensor, with Oppo likely to include a range of AI-powered camera tools designed to improve overall photo quality.

4. Battery

Fuelling the K14x will be a hefty 6,500 mAh battery, paired with 45W fast charging for quicker top-ups.

5. Design

The handset sports a flat-edged frame and rear surface, complemented by a pill-shaped camera island that accommodates two sensors along with an LED flash.