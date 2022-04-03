Traditionally, paatra is prepared using colocasia leaves. A thick paste of spiced gram flour is generously applied on the leaves, which are then rolled, steamed, sliced and shallow fried.

Bethica Das has substituted colocasia for spinach leaves and, as a healthier option, this tasty Spinach Paatra is steamed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Steamed Spinach Paatra

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

10 fresh spinach leaves, preferably large in size, washed, patted dry

1 cup besan or gram flour

2 tbsp rava or semolina

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp fresh grated coconut

½ tsp tamarind paste

1 tsp sesame seeds

½ tsp garam masala powder

Pinch baking soda

1 tsp dhania-jeera or coriander-cumin powder

2-3 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

1 tbsp oil

Water, as required

Salt to taste

For the tempering

2 tbsp or less oil

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tsp sesame seeds

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

½ tsp chilly flakes

1 tbsp green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tbsp fresh grated coconut

Method

Make a semi-thick paste with the gram flour and all the other ingredients, except the spinach leaves.

Take a spinach leaf and smear some paste on it.

Take another leaf and place it on the first one.

Smear some of the paste on it too, in the same manner.

If the leaves are large then roll these two paste-smeared leaves up securely into a small tube.

Or else continue to smear the paste on more leaves, maybe upto 4-5 if the leaves are small and then roll up.

Fill a few inches of water in a steamer over medium-high heat.

When it boils, place the paatras inside on the steamer's tray and cook for 20 minutes.

Heat the oil in a medium-sized frying pan and add the mustard seeds.

After the mustard seeds stop spluttering, add the cumin seeds, sesame seeds, asafoetida and the curry leaves.

Saute for a few seconds and add the sliced paatra.

Toss lightly and stir fry over low heat till crisp and light golden in colour on both sides.

Garnish with coriander leaves and fresh grated coconut.

Serve as an appetizer with chutney/tomato sauce or as a tea-time snack.

Note: Those on a low-sodium diet can skip the baking soda.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.