Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Fiancee

Back in October, Deepak Chahar's romance with Jaya Bhardwaj was thrust into the spotlight when the Chennai Super Kings and India pacer went down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai international stadium during a CSK-Punjab Kings IPL 2021 game.

After making their relationship official, Jaya-Deepak have been sharing some loved-up pics on social media.

An entrepreneur, Jaya likes to be known as the 'millennial media child, fitness enthusiast and non-technical techie.'

According to her Instagram handle she also 'believes in the power of supporting women'.

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Jaya and Deepak at their casual best.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jaya Bhardwaj/Instagram

IMAGE: Riding the waves in a blush pink lace dress.

IMAGE: What's hotter... the weather or Jaya's summer look?

IMAGE: Soaking up some vitamin D in an orange cutout bikini.

IMAGE: Jaya is all smiles as she poses in a yellow one-shoulder dress.

IMAGE: Those boots are meant for the ramp!

IMAGE: Looking pretty in a printed lehenga-choli and a matching shrug.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com