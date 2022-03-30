News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Fiancee

Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Fiancee

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 30, 2022 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Back in October, Deepak Chahar's romance with Jaya Bhardwaj was thrust into the spotlight when the Chennai Super Kings and India pacer went down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai international stadium during a CSK-Punjab Kings IPL 2021 game.

After making their relationship official, Jaya-Deepak have been sharing some loved-up pics on social media.

An entrepreneur, Jaya likes to be known as the 'millennial media child, fitness enthusiast and non-technical techie.'

According to her Instagram handle she also 'believes in the power of supporting women'.

Please click on the images for a look at Jaya's fashion sense.

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Jaya and Deepak at their casual best.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jaya Bhardwaj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riding the waves in a blush pink lace dress.

 

IMAGE: What's hotter... the weather or Jaya's summer look?

 

IMAGE: Soaking up some vitamin D in an orange cutout bikini.

 

IMAGE: Jaya is all smiles as she poses in a yellow one-shoulder dress.

 

IMAGE: Those boots are meant for the ramp!

 

IMAGE: Looking pretty in a printed lehenga-choli and a matching shrug.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Mrs Bumrah's Sensational Fashion
Mrs Bumrah's Sensational Fashion
Meet Shreyas Iyer's Stylish Sister
Meet Shreyas Iyer's Stylish Sister
Hey Hardik! Natasa slays summer fashion
Hey Hardik! Natasa slays summer fashion
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
Tennis: Medvedev one win from world number one spot
Tennis: Medvedev one win from world number one spot
JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down
JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down
U'khand CM keeps over 2 dozen depts for himself
U'khand CM keeps over 2 dozen depts for himself

More like this

Meet Deepak Chahar's STYLISH Sis

Meet Deepak Chahar's STYLISH Sis

Dhanashree Chahal's Off-Duty Fashion

Dhanashree Chahal's Off-Duty Fashion

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances