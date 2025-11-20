HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAT 2025 Tips: Don't Have Time For Mocks? Try THIS!

By AASHISH SOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 20, 2025 14:09 IST

'If you don't do timed practice, you won't realise your speed and accuracy during the actual day of exam'
In Part 11 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, CAT expert and IIM-Lucknow alumnus Aashish Sood explains how to make the most of your mock tests.

CAT tips 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karola G/Pexels

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is scheduled Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Your performance in the MBA entrance examination will determine admission into some of the top business schools in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

With just a few days remaining, there will be times when you may lose your motivation to study.

During conversations, you may even compare your preparation with your peers and get discouraged.

"This is not the time to give up," urges Aashish Sood, a CAT expert and IIM Lucknow alumnus.

This is the time to revise smartly, improve your weak areas and strengthen your confidence.

In Part 11 of Rediff's MBA preparation series, Aashish Sood suggests aspirants to do the following:

  1. Don't have time for a full mock? Don't skip the test. Do sectional tests instead. Or give half mocks.
  2. Customise your approach on solving problems.
  3. Remember that mock scores are volatile, and they only provide you an indication of your current performance, not your final outcome.
  4. When you are doing mocks -- even if you are spending 10 minutes, you have to time it. If you don't do timed practice, you won't realise your speed and accuracy during the actual day of exam.
  5. If you see any mock paper, there is an option to 'view paper'. Utilise this feature to understand which questions to answer first.

Still confused between self study and coaching?

"Self study works best for people who are disciplined. But coaching will help you prepare with a better peer group and challenge," Sood explains in the video below.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Aashish Sood
Production: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
  • Have MBA or CAT-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

AASHISH SOOD
