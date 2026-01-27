HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Border 2's Sonam Bajwa Sets The Temperature Soaring

By REDIFF STYLE
January 27, 2026
January 27, 2026 11:13 IST

Sonam Bajwa has one of those wardrobes that keeps you guessing. One day she is a full desi pataka in a salwar suit and the next she looks like she has walked straight out of a high fashion magazine.

The Border 2 actress can switch her vibe without ever looking pretentious. It is that mix of Punjabi roots and model-like confidence that makes her style so addictive.

Here are some of her looks that show just how beautifully she balances both sides.

IMAGE: Looking like a kheto ki kudi in a white salwar suit with blue floral design, Sonam keeps things rooted. The hari chudis and jhumkas add the perfect Punjabi touch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If romance had a dress code, this satin white halter gown would be it. She keeps it dreamy with just a clutch, letting the soft fabric do all the talking.

 

IMAGE: Twirling in a white and blue anarkali with a cute shrug, Sonam proves that there’s nothing like traditional charm. Paired with juttis, this is the kind of look you want to dance in all evening.

 

IMAGE: The sheer strapless corset gown covered in rhinestones shows her glam side in full swing. The diamond necklace with a red pendant makes the ensemble feel like royalty.

 

IMAGE: That baby pink bodycon dress hugs Sonam’s frame so perfectly that it is hard to look away. This is her in her full model era, confident and totally magnetic.

 

IMAGE: In a black lungi-style skirt worn with a gold work kurta, she looks like a kudi who is bold, traditional and stylish all at once.

 

IMAGE: The cutout black strapless top with a long trailing train and skinny pants gives us Sonam in her edgy fashion girl mode.

More News Coverage

Sonam Bajwa Border 2

