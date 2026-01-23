Is Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's Catherine Tresa Alexander Is The New Style Crush?

Catherine Tresa Alexander has that rare fashion energy where even the simplest outfit feels like a mood.

The Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu actress doesn’t rely on loud prints or OTT styling to stand out; instead, her looks feel thoughtful, a little unexpected and totally her own.

Here are some of her standout looks that show exactly why her fashion game is one to bookmark.

IMAGE: The floral Indo-western coord with a corset top and lungi skirt feels like Catherine’s idea of fun. It’s playful, breezy and has that perfect mix of tradition and trend that makes you look twice. All photographs: Kind courtesy Catherine Tresa Alexander/Instagram

IMAGE: In that rich red sari and embroidered full-sleeve blouse, she goes full drama in the best way. The bold red lip and diamond danglers make it feel like a main character moment.

IMAGE: Catherine’s beige sweater dress with tan boots, no makeup and zero jewellery is a great example of how less can actually be more.

IMAGE: The velvet coord set with a vest and trousers is luxe without trying too hard. It’s the kind of outfit that makes you feel powerful the moment you slip it on.

IMAGE: In that white strapless buttoned top, matching skirt and sheer hat, Catherine looks she’s stepped out of a vintage dream.

IMAGE: A plain white jumpsuit, a thin black belt and that’s it. Sometimes all you need is a great fit and confidence to match.

IMAGE: The metallic corset with pastel flowers paired with a butter-yellow draped skirt is whimsical, fresh and completely unexpected... just like her.